On This Day [11/22]: The Undertaker Debuts At Survivor Series 1990

On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpstarted his iconic career.

Xavier Woods Comments On Possibility Of WWE Releasing Him

WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t worried about what will happen to him if WWE shou[...] Nov 22 - WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t worried about what will happen to him if WWE shou[...]

Kenny Omega Vacates AAA Mega Championship

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries as such he will step back from the ring for a whil[...] Nov 22 - Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries as such he will step back from the ring for a whil[...]

Paul Heyman Reflects On ECW's Impact On The Wrestling Industry

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the company. “An investor in ECW, in our very, ver[...] Nov 22 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the company. “An investor in ECW, in our very, ver[...]

Jeff Hardy Recalls 'Miracle' Match With The Undertaker

During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Night RAW and how it was a huge help to his career. [...] Nov 22 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Night RAW and how it was a huge help to his career. [...]

SPOILERS From Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, The results are courtesy [...] Nov 22 - Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, The results are courtesy [...]

The Young Bucks Not Medically Cleared To Wrestle

Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring action. The Young Bucks last competed at AEW Full G[...] Nov 22 - Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring action. The Young Bucks last competed at AEW Full G[...]

Big E Opens Up About Seeking Help For Mental Illness

During an interview with MackMania, WWE Champion Big E talked about his mental health and revealed how seeking help for mental illness when he was young teenager helped save his life. Here is what he[...] Nov 22 - During an interview with MackMania, WWE Champion Big E talked about his mental health and revealed how seeking help for mental illness when he was young teenager helped save his life. Here is what he[...]

Sami Zayn On Whether Goldberg Would Have The Same Success If He Started In WWE Today

Sami Zayn was recently interviewed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast during which he discussed if Goldberg would have found the same amount of succ[...] Nov 22 - Sami Zayn was recently interviewed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast during which he discussed if Goldberg would have found the same amount of succ[...]

Drew McIntyre Comment On Development Of WWE 2K22 Video Game

During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, wasn’t very good. The game was met with very[...] Nov 22 - During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, wasn’t very good. The game was met with very[...]

MLW Announces Open Door Policy For Free Agents

MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the lea[...] Nov 22 - MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the lea[...]

Why The Rock Was Unable To Appear At WWE Survivor Series

Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series which marked the 25th anniversary since his WWE debut[...] Nov 22 - Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series which marked the 25th anniversary since his WWE debut[...]

Special Olympics and WWE Announce Global Partnership Extension

WWE issued the following: SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION STAMFORD, Conn., November 22, 2021 – Special Olympics and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-[...] Nov 22 - WWE issued the following: SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION STAMFORD, Conn., November 22, 2021 – Special Olympics and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-[...]

Andrade El Idolo Is No Longer Following His Fiancée Charlotte Flair On Social Media

Fans have noticed that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram. This has fans of the real-life couple worried they might have split. Andrade has bee[...] Nov 22 - Fans have noticed that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram. This has fans of the real-life couple worried they might have split. Andrade has bee[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - The Search For Vince McMahon's Egg

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. As of this report, WWE has[...] Nov 22 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. As of this report, WWE has[...]

Top Dolla Discusses Jinder Mahal Controversy

Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Prior to the recent release of [...] Nov 22 - Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Prior to the recent release of [...]

WATCH: Becky Lynch Gets Emotional Following Her Victory Over Charlotte Flair At Survivor Series

Following her big win over Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event, WWE posted a video of very emotional Becky Lynch delivering a backstage promo. In the video, McKenzie Mitchell asked[...] Nov 22 - Following her big win over Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event, WWE posted a video of very emotional Becky Lynch delivering a backstage promo. In the video, McKenzie Mitchell asked[...]

Zelina Vega On Her Professional Relationship With Triple H

Zelina Vega was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her relationship with Triple H. “As a manager, as a person. We call him ‘Papa H’ becaus[...] Nov 22 - Zelina Vega was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her relationship with Triple H. “As a manager, as a person. We call him ‘Papa H’ becaus[...]

RevPro Uprising Results

RevPro held their Uprising event on November 21st from York Hall in London, England. The results are as follows: - Francesco Akira def. Robbie X - Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Coo[...] Nov 22 - RevPro held their Uprising event on November 21st from York Hall in London, England. The results are as follows: - Francesco Akira def. Robbie X - Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Coo[...]

"Minor Freak Out" Backstage At Tonight's WWE Survivor Series

There was said to be a "minor freak out" backstage at tonight's WWE Survivor Series event, according to a report from PWInsider. The report notes there was legit concern that the show would run out o[...] Nov 22 - There was said to be a "minor freak out" backstage at tonight's WWE Survivor Series event, according to a report from PWInsider. The report notes there was legit concern that the show would run out o[...]

Kane Congratulates Randy Orton On Passing His WWE PPV Record

At tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2021 event, current Raw Tag Team Champion Randy Orton officially broke the record for the most WWE Pay-Per-View matches of all time. On Sunday, WWE Hall of Famer Kane[...] Nov 22 - At tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2021 event, current Raw Tag Team Champion Randy Orton officially broke the record for the most WWE Pay-Per-View matches of all time. On Sunday, WWE Hall of Famer Kane[...]

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns Defeats Big E

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com[...] Nov 21 - WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com[...]

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Team RAW Wins Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com[...] Nov 21 - WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com[...]

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Results - 11/21/21

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS (11/21/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The official WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show has finally begun. There are two matches[...] Nov 21 - WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS (11/21/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The official WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show has finally begun. There are two matches[...]