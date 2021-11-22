Jeff Hardy Recalls 'Miracle' Match With The Undertaker

During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Night RAW and how it was a huge help to his career.

He also discussed getting on the wrong side of the Deadman before the match began!

“It was weird because ladders were like, my thing at the time. My big thing from the other TLC matches and whatnot. So for ‘Taker to do that for me was just huge for me in general, especially for my solo career without Matt, it just did wonders for me,

“Just putting together sports with the Undertaker… One of my fondest memories was getting on his Harley [Davidson] out there and pretending I was doing a nac nac on a dirt-bike and that p***** him off and he came after me [laughs].

“The whole story of the underdog versus the man and the legend, but he couldn’t keep the underdog down no matter what he did to me and then the sign of respect at the end and me collapsing as RAW goes off the air with me looking at my hand like ‘did that really just happen?’ It was a miracle.”

