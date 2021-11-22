SPOILERS From Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
- Decay defeated The Influence (Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne) & Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration in a three-way.
- Lady Frost defeated Kimber Lee
- Matt Cardona did an in-ring promo which brought out IMPACT World Champion Moose. He gave Cardona credit, but called him “Mid-card Matt.” The two came to blows and W. Morrissey came out to help Moose out. That brought out Eddie Edwards to run them off.
- Chris Sabin defeated Matthew Rehwoldt. Deonna Purrazzo (who was out with Rehwoldt) and Knockouts Champion Mickie James had a pull apart brawl.
- Jonah defeated Jai Vidal
- Chris Bey defeated Fallah Bahh
- Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards defeated IMPACT World Champion Moose & W. Morrissey. Morrissey turned on Moose after the match.
- Rohit Raju and Lawrence D (formerly Larry D) wrestled to a no contest. Josh Alexander came out and beat up both men before calling out Jonah for Hard to Kill.
- FinJuice defeated VSK & Zicky Dice
- Eric Young defeated Rhino in a street fight
- Heath, Rhino, Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated Violent by Design and Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers
- Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne vs. Decay (Rosemary, Black Taurus, Crazzy Steve and Havok) — result unknown
- Chris Sabin and Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt — result unknown
- The main event for Hard to Kill is Moose defending the title against Cardona and Morrissey in a three-way.