The Young Bucks Not Medically Cleared To Wrestle

Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring action.

The Young Bucks last competed at AEW Full Gear when they teamed with Adam Cole against Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, & Luchasaurus in a falls count anywhere match

Matt has a neck injury and Nick re-injured his bruised heel.

It’s unclear how long they will be out of the ring, but we'll keep you updated.