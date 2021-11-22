The Young Bucks Not Medically Cleared To Wrestle
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2021
Matt has a neck injury and Nick re-injured his bruised heel.
It’s unclear how long they will be out of the ring, but we'll keep you updated.
https://wrestlr.me/72276/
