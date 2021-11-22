Drew McIntyre Comment On Development Of WWE 2K22 Video Game

During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, wasn’t very good.

The game was met with very negative reviews for a number of glitches and poor game play:

Here is what McIntyre said:

"It’s been awesome and ongoing for a while. I’ve been filming some different stuff for it, filming some liners, doing the scans. There has really been a lot of effort into this game. I think the last one, how things turned out, they weren’t great. They owned that and know that and are making sure this one is absolutely perfect. I can’t wait to play because I know how hard they’ve been working on it and it’s going to be friggin’ awesome when it comes out."

WWE 2K22 - Hit List Trailer | PS4