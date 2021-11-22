Why The Rock Was Unable To Appear At WWE Survivor Series

Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series which marked the 25th anniversary since his WWE debut.

The hope was for The Rock to return to set up the build toward a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas next year.

That match still remains very much up in the air, with some believing Johnson's Hollywood schedule won't allow it and other sources reporting that it might be held off for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood in 2023.

Dave Meltzer also noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that The Rock didn't appear at Sunday's Survivor Series as he wasn't in the U.Sa as he was in Australia on the set for "Young Rock."