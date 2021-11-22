The RAW and SmackDown locker rooms are both set to be at tonight’s show with Adam Pearce tasked to work out who stole the egg.

As of this report, WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s broadcast but we do know there will be a big follow up on Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg, which someone stole from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon at the pay-per-view last night.

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view.

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - The Search For Vince McMahon's Egg

Top Dolla Discusses Jinder Mahal Controversy

WATCH: Becky Lynch Gets Emotional Following Her Victory Over Charlotte Flair At Survivor Series

Zelina Vega On Her Professional Relationship With Triple H

RevPro Uprising Results

"Minor Freak Out" Backstage At Tonight's WWE Survivor Series

Kane Congratulates Randy Orton On Passing His WWE PPV Record

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns Defeats Big E

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com[...] Nov 21 - WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com[...]

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Team RAW Wins Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Results - 11/21/21

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS (11/21/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The official WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show has finally begun. There are two matches[...] Nov 21 - WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS (11/21/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The official WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show has finally begun. There are two matches[...]

WWE Survivor Series 2021: RK-Bro Defeat The Usos, Randy Orton Breaks Major Record

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Omos Wins 25 Man Battle Royal Honoring The Rock

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Mr McMahon and The Egg, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock!?

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Team RAW Wins Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Becky Lynch Defeats Charlotte Flair

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Shinsuke Nakamura Victorious On Kickoff Show

UPDATED: Match Order Changed For Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2021

WATCH: WWE Survivor Series 2021 Kickoff Show (Live Stream)

Producers For This Past Friday's WWE SmackDown Revealed

Homicide To Be Inducted In The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

Health And Safety Advisory Released For Those Attending Tonight's Survivor Series

Ric Flair On His Favorite Wrestlers and Tag Teams Currently

Jerry Lynn To Be Inducted In Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

Big E Wishes New Day Could Have Had Feud With Undisputed Era

