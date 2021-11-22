Top Dolla Discusses Jinder Mahal Controversy

Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

Prior to the recent release of Hit Row a match was set up between them and Jinder Mahal & Shanky, after the two Indian wrestlers decided to do a rap on SmackDown.

Top Dolla followed up on social media by posting his own rap, but it was deemed offensive by fans and the rap was removed from social media.

Here is what Francis had to say about the situation: