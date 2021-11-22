WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Zelina Vega On Her Professional Relationship With Triple H
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 22, 2021
Zelina Vega was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her relationship with Triple H.
“As a manager, as a person. We call him ‘Papa H’ because he’s been there for everything, every part of our career even on the main roster. Any time we had a question, professionally or personally, he was always there for us. He always gave me that confidence that I needed, that extra little boost that I needed. He would say things like, ‘There’s no one like you right now, not even on the main roster. You can do this.’ Little things that I needed, and it helped me propel to the next level. Even when I told him, ‘Hey, um, I’m getting married.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, okay so you and Andrade are getting married?’ No, me and Aleister. He’s like, ‘What, wait? You guys completely threw me off with that. I didn’t even think you guys were together.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, we were hiding it for a very long time.’ He was just so happy, and he was like, ‘My babies are getting married but not the babies that I….you know what I mean, I’m just so happy for you guys.’ It’s really cool. He’s Papa H.”
Vega recently won the Queen's Crown tournament, which has influenced her gimmick.
