WWE Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns Defeats Big E
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2021
WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com.
Big E. vs. Roman Reigns
We see the pre-match video package for our main event of the evening. When we return from the package, Big E. makes her way down to the ring for our final bout of the show.
He settles into the ring and then Roman Reigns' theme hits and out he comes as he slowly heads to the ring with Paul Heyman. The commentators hype the main event and now we wait for the bell to get this one started.
The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our main event of the evening. We see Reigns jump off to a quick offensive lead as he beats the WWE Champion down and nearly finishes him off early on. Instead, he grounds The New Day member and pounds him into oblivion.
Reigns picks Big E. back up and takes him to the corner of the ring where he continues to ragdoll the top dog on the Raw brand. Big E. fights back into competitive form and ends up taking Reigns to the hard part of the apron outside the ropes. He heads to the top and goes for a big splash but Reigns moves and Big E. takes a rough spill, hurting his knee upon landing.
"The Tribal Chief" takes over again from there, connecting with his running drive-by move before taking the action back into the ring. He continues to beat down the WWE Champion and goes for a cover, but has yet to get more than a one count. He puts some more work together and beats Big E. down with a big boot for his first two count of the bout.
We see Reigns take the fight to the floor where he tells Heyman to move before getting ready to whip Big E. into the steel steps. He stops to talk some trash first and Big E. ends up reversing him and running him into the steel steps. This shifts the offensive momentum, as Big E. brings Reigns back into the ring and tries to add to his growing offensive momentum.
Big E. continues to work over Reigns, as the fans chant and cheer him on. He hits a big splash and then stalks the Universal Champion waiting for him to get up. Big E. ends up getting countered, as he walks right into a Samoan drop from Reigns. Both guys are down and slow to get back to their feet now.
Reigns takes Big E. to the corner of the ring and pounds the hell out of him with repeated forearm shots. He goes to set Big E. up for a big spot, but Big E. counters with a urinagi. He goes for the Big Ending, but Reigns avoids it and now he muscles Big E. up and brings him down the hard way for a close near fall.
Now we see Reigns looking to connect with a Superman punch, but Big E. avoids it and he hoists Reigns up and plants him down with a modified Rock Bottom type of move for a super close near fall. The fans start chanting for The Rock with "Rocky! Rocky!" chants and then Reigns survives the pin fall attempt and connects with back-to-back Superman punches.
Big E. keeps no-selling them and then Reigns blasts him with a third one that keeps him down. Reigns taunts the fans inside Barclays Center before eventually returning his attention to the task at hand. He calls for his finisher and stalks Big E., waiting for him to get up. He goes for it but Big E. counters into a Big Ending attempt. Reigns ends up getting speared through the ropes and out to the floor by Big E.
After some more back-and-forth action we see Reigns hit a big spear in the ring. He taunts the crowd and Big E. and again waits for him to get back to his feet to finish him off. He goes for the guillotine but Big E. scoops him up and drives him into the corner. Moments later, Reigns does apply the guillotine choke and pulls guard. Big E. ends up muscling him up and blasting him with his Big Ending finisher. He immediately goes for the cover, but Reigns grabs the ropes before the count of three.
The fans break out into another "This is awesome!" chant as the action spills out to the floor where Big E. bounces Reigns' head off the announce table. Reigns ends up blasting Big E. after that and then connects with a Superman punch. He brings him back into the ring and we see Reigns take out Big E.'s bad knee before connecting with another spear. He goes for the cover and this time he gets the pin. After the match, Reigns heads to the back with Heyman while Big E. recovers in the ring. Michael Cole thanks us for watching and wishes us a Happy Thanksgiving as the show goes off the air.
