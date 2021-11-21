WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Survivor Series 2021: Team RAW Wins Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2021
WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com.
Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Queen Zelina Vega) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya & Toni Storm)
We head back to the ring after another break and the ring announcer begins the introductions for our next five-on-five traditional Survivor Series elimination match. Out comes each member of Team Raw.
Out next are the five members of Team SmackDown. The commentators once again sell the rules of this traditional elimination bout as we wait for the bell to get this one off-and-running.
The action gets underway and we see Carmella roll out to the floor and then we see her roll out to the floor where a couple of people help her apply her protective face mask. She never gets it fully on and when she rolls back in the ring, she is immediately pinned and eliminated.
Belair and Blackheart go to work as the next two participants and Belair takes control and tags in Liv Morgan. We see Banks and Belair trade super close near falls time and time again and then Vega tags herself in. Toni Storm ends up in the ring for her team and she pins Vega to score another elimination. Moments later Storm is eliminated by Morgan.
As the action continues, we see some unwilling teamwork between Banks and Blackheart lead to Morgan getting eliminated. Ripley hits the ring and now she and Banks are duking it out. Moments later, Baszler eliminates Ripley. We see Banks end up on the floor where Blackheart and she start arguing. Baszler and Nattie get involved and Banks ends up getting counted out to be eliminated.
Belair is now left by herself against three remaining members. She eliminates Nattie and then Baszler and now it's down to one-on-one with Belair and Blackheart remaining. The two duke it out and then Belair hits the KOD finisher on Blackheart and pins her for the win. Belair is the lone survivor for her team.
