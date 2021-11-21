WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Survivor Series 2021: RK-Bro Defeat The Usos, Randy Orton Breaks Major Record
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2021
WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com.
The Usos vs. RK-Bro
Once we return from the commercials, we shoot back to the ring where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music of The Usos. Jimmy and Jey make their way down to the ring and their music fades down.
From there, the theme for Randy Orton hits and out come RK-Bro. Out comes "The Viper" and Riddle. The commentary team sing Orton's praises for breaking the all-time WWE pay-per-view appearance record with this match tonight.
The bell sounds and it will be Riddle and Jimmy kicking things off for their respective teams. We see "The Original BRO" jump off to the early offensive lead. He hoists Uso up in the gut-wrench suplex position and begins spinning him around in circles before slamming him down.
Orton tags in for the first time in the match and the crowd pops. The commentators continue to sing his praises for breaking the all-time PPV record tonight and then we watch as Orton finds himself on the defensive with Uso working him over in the corner.
Riddle gets involved again and helps shift the offensive momentum, but it doesn't last for long as The Usos start to pull ahead and widen the gap between themselves and their competition. The action spills to the floor where The Usos hit some more big spots before bringing the action back into the ring.
Uso starts taunting Riddle and then charges at him, only to get caught coming in with a big roundhouse kick to the head. The two fight back and forth some more and then each guy makes the tag. Orton and Jey hit the ring, but it is Orton who takes the hot tag and starts firing up into "Viper Mode."
The action hits the floor and we see Orton hoist Uso up and slam him onto the commentary table. He does the same to Jimmy Uso when he gets involved. Orton gets Jey back in the ring and hits his vintage draping DDT spot. He goes into full-Viper Mode now as he drops down to the mat and starts pounding it as he stalks Jey looking for the RKO.
He goes for it but Uso avoids it and catches him with a brutal super kick. Riddle tags back in and starts taking it to both Usos. He ends up splashing onto the raised knees of Uso and this allows Jimmy and Jey to take back over the control of this contest. Eventually as Usos fight back, one of the Usos comes off the top and lands directly into an RKO out of nowhere for the pin fall.
