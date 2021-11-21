WWE Survivor Series 2021: Omos Wins 25 Man Battle Royal Honoring The Rock

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com.

25 Man Battle Royal

We return from another commercial break to see Omos making his way to the ring, which is nearly filled up with the 25 Superstars that will be taking part in the battle royal. Ricochet's theme hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Next out are The Street Profits, who head to the ring with a pizza hut box and pretend to present it to an excited Byron Saxton before ultimately giving it to Michael Cole.

The bell sounds and we see the 24 men in the ring starting to duke it out in their "Raw" and "SmackDown" red and blue t-shirts to show which brand they represent. AJ Styles starts the match on top of the commentary table cheering on Omos, who immediately eliminates multiple participants, including Shelton Benjamin.

R-Truth gets a hold of a piece of pizza and tries using it to entice Omos and then Otis. Eventually Otis gets distracted by it but then eliminates another participant. We see Mansoor eliminate Cedric Alexander as a "we want pizza" chant breaks out from the Brooklyn fans. Moments later, Ivar and Angel Garza are eliminated. We see Omos and Shanky stare each other down and then Omos starts beating him down. He ultimately eliminates him.

Apollo Crews tries to eliminate Cesaro, but "The Swiss Superman" ends up hanging in there. Omos begins manhandling people again, eliminating Robert Roode for his fifth elimination thus far in the bout. Dolph Ziggler tries making a deal with Omos but finally AJ Styles enters the ring by leaping off the top-rope with a phenomenal forearm before eliminating Ziggler. Zayn pulls fellow SmackDown brand members Cesaro and Ricochet aside and tells them to team up with him to represent the blue brand as a unit.

Instead, Ricochet and Cesaro beat Zayn down after he goes too far in his attempt to unify the three SmackDown members left in the match. Zayn is eliminated moments later. Montez Ford just barely avoids elimination and then we see Omos get his sixth elimination by throwing out Commander Azziz. Styles and Omos seem to be running things now. Styles taunts Azziz from the ring and we see a similar spot to Hulk Hogan/Ric Flair/Sid Justice where Azziz nearly pulls Styles out to eliminate him, instead Omos ends up accidentally throwing Styles out.

He then throws out another member for yet another elimination. Cesaro, Ricochet and The Street Profits agree to gang up on Omos. Omos is still standing after taking big shots from all of them. We see Omos start to fight back and then he eliminates Cesaro and Angelo Dawkins for his ninth and tenth elimination. He finally tosses Montez Ford out and we're down to the final two -- Omos and Ricochet.

Ricochet takes his shirt off and gets ready to lock horns with the giant. He blasts Omos with leg kicks and then nearly goes over the ropes with his own momentum. Ricochet tries to eliminate him but Omos hangs on and gets his 12th elimination by tossing Ricochet out to the floor.

Winner: Omos