WWE Survivor Series 2021: Mr McMahon and The Egg, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock!?

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com.

Backstage: Mr. McMahon Talks To Roman Reigns About "Red Notice" Egg

After a quick time out, which included highlights from the Be A Star Rally, we once again see the footage of Vince McMahon arriving in a limo during the pre-show with the golden egg from "Red Notice" with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

We return live and we see a security guard standing outside of a dressing room labeled as Mr. McMahon's room. In walks Roman Reigns who takes a seat and McMahon tells him to check out the aforementioned golden egg. He tells Reigns that his cousin, The Rock, gave it to him. He mentions how Rock debuted in WWE 25 years ago at Survivor Series.

McMahon does some of The Rock's catchphrases and talks about the significance and expensive cost of the egg. Reigns jokes that the money amounts McMahon just listed were "almost as much as his last contract." He stands up and walks off to end the segment.