WWE Survivor Series 2021: Team RAW Wins Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com.

Team Raw (Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens & Austin Theory) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin & Sheamus)

After a quick ad time out, we shoot back inside the Barclays Center where the familiar sounds of Bobby Lashley's theme hits as "The All Mighty" one himself makes his way down to the ring accompanied by MVP for our first five-on-five traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

Austin Theory's theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring as well. Then Finn Balor's music hits and the fans pop like crazy as he heads to the squared circle. Kevin Owens' theme hits and he comes out and then finally, Seth Rollins makes his way out.

From there, the Team SmackDown members are introduced, starting first with "King" Xavier Woods. He makes his way to the ring and then out next is Jeff Hardy, followed by Sheamus, Happy Corbin and finally, Drew McIntyre.

The teams argue over who will start things off when the bell sounds to get this one underway. Eventually it is decided that Kevin Owens and Xavier Woods will start things off. As soon as they go to lock up, Owens rolls out to the floor and heads to the back. The ref counts him out and he is eliminated. He turns and stares at the ring and talks some trash before heading to the back.

The ring announcer informs us that Owens has been eliminated and that it is five to four now with Team Raw trailing by one member. Theory hits the ring and Woods starts beating him down. Woods establishes the offensive lead and then tags McIntyre into the ring. "The Scottish Warrior" goes to work on Theory in the corner, blasting him with loud chops that echo throughout the Barclays Center.

Theory finally tags out and in comes Seth Rollins, who is immediately on the defensive as Happy Corbin begins beating him down before tagging Woods in to pick up where he left off. Woods works over Rollins' arm and then tags in Hardy. Hardy also picks up his offensive attack by focusing on the arm of Rollins. Sheamus now tags in and he too works over Rollins' arm.

Finally, Rollins makes the tag and in comes Sheamus. He tags in Balor and then Corbin beats Balor down and tags Woods back in. There is a lot of momentum shifts as this match continues. Balor finds himself in the opposing teams corner and he starts blasting everyone in sight with shots before going for a near fall on Corbin, who kicks out. Lashley tags in and he begins wearing everyone out.

Corbin comes back in and goes back to work on Balor until Balor moves and blasts him with a kick. He heads to the top and connects with his coup de grace for the pinfall. Happy Corbin is now eliminated and we're back to an even match, with four members left on each team. Hardy and Balor start the next action off and the fans are cheering and chanting before they even lock up.

Hardy does well but Balor takes over and tags in Lashley. Lashley dominates Hardy and then tags Balor back in. Balor and Rollins are up on the top rope with Hardy and they go for a double-superplex, only to be knocked down to the mat, where Hardy hits his flipping turning spot off the top. Woods finally gets the tag and he comes in and knocks everyone off the apron before hitting Rollins with a big shot.

Theory gets Woods from behind but Woods counters him and takes him down to the mat with a vengeance. He climbs to the top rope but Rollins distracts the ref and Lashley knocks him off the ropes. Lashley tags in and stalks Woods. When he finally gets up, Lashley spears him and then puts him in the Hurt Lock. Woods fades and he is eliminated after going out. Team Raw now has the 4-to-3 man advantage.

We see a double sling blade but Lashley makes the save before anyone else is eliminated. McIntyre tags in and the fans and commentators hype up the big showdown between these two big fellas as they slowly circle and stare each other down. Lashley backs up and looks for someone to tag, but no one is on the apron yet. McIntyre then begins unloading with a flurry of big shots.

He continues to brawl with him until Lashley sends McIntyre into the canvas face-first. He then splashes him in the corner and goes to work blasting him with big shots. The brawl ends up on the floor where Lashley hoists McIntyre up and goes to lawn-dart him into the steel post, but McIntyre escapes and hits him with a back elbow. Lashley and McIntyre end up in the crowd fighting and eventually the ref counts both of them out, so they are each eliminated now.

As the action resumes, we see a big Claymore Kick from McIntyre. Finally the referees break things up and try and get Lashley and McIntyre to head to the back, as they are no longer in the match. Rollins mocks McIntyre from behind. McIntyre headbutts him with the glasgow kiss which allows Sheamus to go for the cover. Rollins manages to kick out just before the count of three. We're down to three on two in this traditional elimination match.

Sheamus works over Rollins and then he blasts Sheamus with a big boot that shifts the momentum back in Rollins' favor. Rollins goes for the cover but Sheamus kicks out. Sheamus takes over on offense and then slams Balor down. He goes for the cover but Balor kicks out. Balor heads to the top rope and goes for the coup de grace but misses. Theory hits a double boot to Sheamus and Rollins takes back over, controlling Sheamus on the mat. Sheamus escapes and begins fighting back.

"The Celtic Warrior" hits a big spinebuster on Rollins and then he tags in Hardy. Hardy picks up where Sheamus left off and begins taking it to Rollins. He connects with a big jawbreaker. He heads to the middle rope and connects with a big splash for a near fall. Rollins kicks out. Sheamus and Hardy work over Rollins and Theory together, hitting the old Hardy Boyz leaping-off-the-back into the corner splash spot. They follow that up by each doing the Sheamus clubbing blows forearms spot over the ring ropes.

From there, Sheamus goes back to work until Theory ends up blasting him and covering him for the pin fall. Sheamus is eliminated, but before he leaves, he attacks his own teammate in Hardy. Rollins hits a big splash off the top for a near fall, but Hardy kicks out. Hardy fights back and heads to the top. He hits a swanton and covers Theory. He gets the pin fall. Theory is now eliminated and now we're down to only Hardy and Rollins left for their respective teams. The fans chant for Hardy as Rollins recovers on the floor.

The action continues again with the final two participants in this match. Rollins tells Hardy his prime has passed him and he's gonna tell him how he's gonna beat him. Instead, Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate, but Rollins avoids it. He ends up hitting a semi-finisher and goes for the cover, but again Rollins keeps this one alive. The fans chant "This is awesome!" as they re-engage. Rollins lays Hardy out and goes for the cover but Hardy kicks out as well. Hardy hits the swanton and goes for the twist of fate, but Rollins avoids it and connects with a stomp. He pins Hardy and that's how this one ends. Rollins is the lone survivor for his team.

Winners: Team Raw (Lone Survivor - Seth Rollins)