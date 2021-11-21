WWE Survivor Series 2021: Becky Lynch Defeats Charlotte Flair

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

We then head to the ring for our first match of the evening, which is the highly-anticipated champion versus champion non-title grudge match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The pre-match video package airs.

Once the package wraps up, we hear the theme for Charlotte Flair and out comes "The Queen" for the first PPV match of the evening.

Now we shoot to the commentary section, which features Michael Cole, Pat McAfee and Corey Graves introducing themselves and then hyping the opening bout that is about to take place inside the squared circle.

"The Queen" settles into the ring and then "Big Time Becks" theme hits and out comes Becky Lynch. The fans give her a big pop as she emerges through the smoke billowing out of the top of the entrance area.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. The two charge right at each other and then Charlotte starts to take it to Lynch, focusing her early attack on her leg. Lynch counters and gets her DisArmHer submission finisher early, but Charlotte escapes.

From there, Charlotte takes back over and decks Lynch. She follows her down to the ground and starts firing away with ground and pound. The two roll under the bottom rope and continue trading shots and brawling on the floor at ringside. Lynch runs Charlotte into the steel post and then heads back into the ring.

Once Charlotte re-enters the ring, the brawl picks up where it left off, only this time with Charlotte dominating the action. Lynch eventually fights back into the lead and sends Charlotte out to the floor where she slams into the barricade. Lynch follows her out to add to the punishment, but Charlotte sends her into the barricade the hard way.

Back in the ring again, Charlotte jumps back into the offensive lead, again focusing her attack on the softened up leg of "The Man." Lynch tries to fight back, but Charlotte fights her way out of a triangle choke by hoisting Lynch up and powerbombing her down for a close near fall.

"The Queen" hooks Lynch and blasts a t-bone suplex, launching Lynch over her head where she crashes down to the mat behind her. Charlotte yells to Lynch to talk all the crap she wants now and then heads to the top rope. She goes for a moonsault but lands on her feet when Lynch rolled out of the way, but then she hits a standing moonsault that does connect for a near fall.

Lynch kicks out and this match continues. Lynch takes over on offense again from there. She gets Charlotte laid out across the middle rope and then heads up the ropes for a flying leg drop to the back of her head for a close near fall of her own. The fans inside Barclays Center break out in a loud "This is awesome!" chant.

Charlotte takes over again and taunts Lynch as she crawls to the ropes, mocking her and telling her to "run away Becky!" before delivering more punishment. Lynch hits a counter after kicking out of a near fall attempt following a big boot from Charlotte. Lynch hits an inverted DDT for a close near fall. Lynch goes for a big leg drop off the top but misses.

Flair goes to take over but Lynch counters with a ManHandle Slam for a near fall that almost ends this one, but Charlotte gets her foot on the ropes just before the count of three. Charlotte takes over from there, getting the figure-four leg lock on Lynch and nearly finishing her off. The fans chant "This is awesome!" again after Lynch finally escapes the hold.

Charlotte then blasts her with a big boot that knocks her on the floor at ringside. She follows up with a top-rope moonsault to the floor that partially connects. Lynch then gets her Disarm Her submission on Charlotte and nearly finishes her off with it, but again, this match continues after "The Queen" escapes. Lynch fires up again and covers her, grabbing the ropes for leverage, which the ref doesn't see. That's how this one ends. Lynch wins via pin fall.

Winner: Becky Lynch