WWE Survivor Series 2021: Shinsuke Nakamura Victorious On Kickoff Show

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our live coverage partner Matt Boone at RAJAH.com.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

We now hear the intro for the Intercontinental Champion as Rick Boogs plays the guitar riff for Shinsuke Nakamura's theme. Out he comes for our first match of the evening.

He settles in the ring and his music fades down. Then, we hear Damian Priest's theme and the U.S. Champion makes his way out and settles in the ring.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our opening contest of the evening. Early on we see Priest taking the early offensive lead. Every once in a while Rick Boogs plays a guitar riff while standing at ringside.

Eventually, Nakamura starts to fight back into competitive form and he ends up taking the offensive lead. It doesn't last for long, however, as Priest controls him on the mat while Boogs goes nuts on the guitar at ringside again in an attempt to distract him to help Nakamura.

It doesn't work, and Priest ends up acknowledging him and giving him his "final warning." Nakamura starts to show signs of life again, until Priest blasts him with a big jumping roundhouse kick that decks him. He follows up with another big shot and then runs from corner to corner, whacking Nakamura with a leaping elbow.

Priest clotheslines Nakamura down and then hits a near-finisher for a pinfall attempt, but Nakamura kicks out. The two each go for roundhouse kicks but Nakamura lands his. He stalks Priest waiting for him to get up and runs right into a big shot from him. Priest springboards off the ropes into a scissor kick from Nakamura for a super close near fall.

Nakamura again goes for a big finishing blow but Priest avoids it and counters with a heaven's chokeslam for another close near fall. He goes for the reckoning but Nakamura avoids it and ends up slapping a flying armbar on Priest. He goes to extend the arm but Priest counters into a triangle choke from the bottom. Nakamura fades and eventually goes out.

Rick Boogs plays the guitar and it brings Nakamura back to life. Priest knocks him down again and finally goes out after Boogs, yanking the guitar from him and breaking it in half over his knee. He then blasts him with part of it as Pat McAfee freaks out on commentary. Nakamura comes out and tries to attack Priest from behind, but Priest knocks him out too.

The ref calls for the bell. Nakamura is going to get the win via disqualification. Priest angrily walks off to the back as the fans boo.

Winner via DQ: Shinsuke Nakamura