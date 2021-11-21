UPDATED: Match Order Changed For Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2021

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that they have been informed of “a major change” to the lineup tonight and that the opening match and main event may end up being switched.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Fightful Select is reporting the match order for two of tonight's WWE Survivor Series matches.

The show will open with the champion vs. champion match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E.

The main event will see RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Andrew Zarian has also tweeted he's looking forward to the main event, hinting that something big may go down.