Producers For This Past Friday's WWE SmackDown Revealed

The past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was the go-home show before Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event.

A report by Fightful Select, reveals which producers were assigned to various matches and segments throughout the broadcast

- Joseph Park (aka Abyss) and Petey Williams were the producers for the Fatal 4-Way between Sheamus, Ricochet, Cesaro, and Jinder Mahal.

- Aliyah and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya was produced by Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly.

- Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss was produced by Jimmy Yang and Pat Buck.



- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Angel was produced by Adam Pearce.



- Finally, Jason Jordan produced the dark main event match that took place after the show went off the air. The match featured Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day.