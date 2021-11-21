Homicide To Be Inducted In The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame Update The Notorious 187 HOMICIDE joins the inaugural class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame! Homicide will be inducted by CHRIS DICKINSON! Tix on Sale Mon @ 10AM: https://t.co/zYFocQMFy4 GCW/Orange Crush present The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame Sat 1/22 - 7PM pic.twitter.com/m80wkBXKtw

The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 2022, 2022 at 7 PM ET at The Cutting Room in New York City.

The next inductee will be The Notorious 187, Homicide. He will be inducted by Chris Dickinson and join Jerry Lynn announced as the first inductee earlier today. Lynn will be inducted by WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman.

GCW has announced the next inductee for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame inaugural class.

