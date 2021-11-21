Roman Reigns Says He's Looking To 'Dabble' Into Acting Career In Hollywood

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed on "The Michael Kay Show" to promote tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

During the interview, he was asked if he would make a full-time leap into an acting career in Hollywood just like his cousin The Rock and John Cena have done.

Here is what he said:

“We’ll have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always these speculations, these contract talks. All that pushing, that’s my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can uncover enough stones to figure out the timeframe, but that’s something I definitely want to dabble in, I want to gain more experience, and I want to use these tools that I’ve learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much, and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me. I just had to capture them. I just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way, I just picked up so many skills and experienced so many different things that are going to help me because at the end of the day, we all know how this works. This is a young man’s game. You can’t fall down your whole life. You have to get to a point where you can transition, where you can connect and create new, fresh, evolved content for your fan base and your supporters. I think I have the ability to do that. At the end of the day, it’s about getting into that game, being thrown into that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end, and if that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.”