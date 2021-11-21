Jeff Hardy Reveals Three Remaining Career Goals

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has had one hell of a career, full of highs (literally) and some lows, but despite this, he still has three career goals he would like to achieve before he leaves the ring.

Hardy told Sportskeeda, that the biggest of these goals is to hold the WWE Universal Championship.

“I guess there’s three (goals) I think about more than anything. Number one would probably be to be the Universal Champion, ideally, defeating Roman Reigns, because that’s one of my dream matches because his stuff is so powerful. Now, I’ve gotten to mix it up with Seth in the ring, and even Dean Ambrose back before he left and they were The Shield, that was a big deal. So now, Roman’s the one guy, we never came in contact with each other. So I just feel like I kind of belong in that story, and that I will belong in that story.

Jeff Hardy will be a part of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series tonight.