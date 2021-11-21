WWE To Release New Replica Belt For The Bella Twins

The official WWE Shop will soon be selling a new replica of the WWE Divas Championship belt, dedicated to The Bella Twins. The real-life Sister duo Nikki and Brie Bella were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

The new belt has a red gem stone and tartan design, as seen below in a tweet from Jake Smith (@JakeIsntJacob) on Twitter:

Monica (Bellas fan who used to be on here) just sent me this!@BellaTwins Divas Title coming soon to @WWEShop! Cannot wait to get this 😍 pic.twitter.com/jOilrFTrf9 — Jake Smith (@JakeIsntJacob) November 20, 2021

Additionally, WWE has filed two new trademarks for The Bella Twins. On November 17, 2021 the company filed to trademark the terms, "Bella Glam" and "Bella Style."

Here is the description for the filings:

“Mark For: BELLA GLAM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of providing a website featuring information on exercise and fitness; Providing information on physical exercise; Consulting services in the fields of fitness and exercise; Personal training provided in connection with weight loss and exercise programs; Providing personal training and physical fitness consultation to individuals to help them make physical fitness, strength, conditioning, and exercise improvement in their daily living; Providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the fields of fitness and exercise.”