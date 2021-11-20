Bobby Lashley Doesn't Think WWE Has Any "Serious" Competition

Bobby Lashley spoke with DAZN, where he gave his current thoughts on the landscape of professional wrestling.

"I think it's great right now. I think there's a lot of competition. I think we're doing some big things, and we're moving into a big season for us, with some big news coming around. I think that it's a good time to be a wrestling fan, and it's a good time for a wrestler with a good time to step up for everyone. Everybody always says competition is good. I don't think really we have any serious competition. But the fans like it, the fans like the fact that there are other things going on that forces us to step up."

After being asked if he thinks competition drives him, Lashley replied: