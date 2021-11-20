WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ric Flair Wants To Face Off With CM Punk in AEW
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 20, 2021
It was previously reported that Ric Flair had some criticisms for CM Punk and Bryan Danielson's arrival in AEW, stating he didn't see any effect from their arrival on AEW's ratings.
Since then, Flair has taken to Twitter to lobby for a segment with CM Punk.
