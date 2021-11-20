WWE SmackDown Viewership Down For Survivor Series Go-Home Episode

The overnight viewership for Friday's November 19 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX has been released.

SpoilerTV reports last night’s Survivor Series go-home edition drew an average overnight audience of 1.988 million viewers, with 2.092 million viewers for hour one and 1.883 for hour two.

Viewership was down on last week's 2.104 million final viewership. Additionally, by comparison, the overnight audience for last week’s episode was 1.998 million viewers.

The 2-hour episode scored a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

King Woods & Big E ambush Roman Reigns and The Bloodline: SmackDown, Nov. 19, 2021