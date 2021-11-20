WATCH: The Briscoes Speak ROH Final Battle Being 'The End of an Era'

ROH released a new preview featuring Mark and Jay Briscoe talking about why Final Battle is the “end of an era.”

At the upcoming ROH Final Battle 2021, The OGK will defend the tag team titles against The Briscoes.

Ric Flair Wants To Face Off With CM Punk in AEW

It was previously reported that Ric Flair had some criticisms for CM Punk and Bryan Danielson's arrival in AEW, stating he didn't see any effect from their arrival on AEW's ratings. Since then, Flair[...] Nov 20 - It was previously reported that Ric Flair had some criticisms for CM Punk and Bryan Danielson's arrival in AEW, stating he didn't see any effect from their arrival on AEW's ratings. Since then, Flair[...]

Cassie Lee Reveals IInspiration Taking Acting Classes

Speaking in an interview to Darren Paltrowitz, Cassie Lee revealed both her and fellow Iinspiration partner Jessie McKay have been taking acting lessons to improve their pro wrestling personas. "Ye[...] Nov 20 - Speaking in an interview to Darren Paltrowitz, Cassie Lee revealed both her and fellow Iinspiration partner Jessie McKay have been taking acting lessons to improve their pro wrestling personas. "Ye[...]

On This Day [11/20]: WCW Saturday Night w/ Steve Austin, Shockmaster, Arn Anderson, Sting & more

On this day in 1993, WCW held an action packed episode of Saturday Night. The event saw the Shockmaster take on Sledgehamer McGill, Arn Anderson vs. Paul Orndorff, Stunning Steve Austin vs. Brad Ande[...] Nov 20 - On this day in 1993, WCW held an action packed episode of Saturday Night. The event saw the Shockmaster take on Sledgehamer McGill, Arn Anderson vs. Paul Orndorff, Stunning Steve Austin vs. Brad Ande[...]

On This Day [11/20]: WWF Sunday Night Slam 1994

Following Billy Gunn's match against Darby Allin last night on AEW Rampage, we're hopping in the time machine back to when he was a member of The Smoking Gunns, when he took on The Heavenly Bodies bac[...] Nov 20 - Following Billy Gunn's match against Darby Allin last night on AEW Rampage, we're hopping in the time machine back to when he was a member of The Smoking Gunns, when he took on The Heavenly Bodies bac[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Down For Survivor Series Go-Home Episode

The overnight viewership for Friday's November 19 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX has been released. SpoilerTV reports last night’s Survivor Series go-home edition drew an average overnight aud[...] Nov 20 - The overnight viewership for Friday's November 19 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX has been released. SpoilerTV reports last night’s Survivor Series go-home edition drew an average overnight aud[...]

WWE Files Trademark Application for 205 Live Superstar

A report from Fightful reveals WWE has filed a trademark for the 'Edris Enofe' ring name on November 16 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Enofe debuted on the November 1[...] Nov 20 - A report from Fightful reveals WWE has filed a trademark for the 'Edris Enofe' ring name on November 16 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Enofe debuted on the November 1[...]

Big E Says He Would Love To Wrestle The Rock, Lobbing To Face Goldberg

Big E recently took part in an interview with Newsday’s Alfonso Castillo to promote Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series where he will take on Roman Reigns. He was asked during the int[...] Nov 20 - Big E recently took part in an interview with Newsday’s Alfonso Castillo to promote Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series where he will take on Roman Reigns. He was asked during the int[...]

Tony Khan Says WWE Contracts Are A 'Temporary Arrangement'

AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio this week and was asked about the recent WWE releases and he believes wrestlers signing with WWE nowadays is more of a temporary arrangement. He[...] Nov 20 - AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio this week and was asked about the recent WWE releases and he believes wrestlers signing with WWE nowadays is more of a temporary arrangement. He[...]

IMPACT Wrestling 2021 Turning Point Lineup For Tonight's Special

The following matches take place during tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point special at 10 PM ET live from Las Vegas. The card: - IMPACT World Champion Moose vs. Eddie Edwards in a Full Me[...] Nov 20 - The following matches take place during tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point special at 10 PM ET live from Las Vegas. The card: - IMPACT World Champion Moose vs. Eddie Edwards in a Full Me[...]

WWE Announces Survivor Series 2021 Programming Schedule

WWE issued the following regarding Survivor Series programming this Sunday: Best of Survivor Series Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Survivor Series Matches, beginning at [...] Nov 20 - WWE issued the following regarding Survivor Series programming this Sunday: Best of Survivor Series Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Survivor Series Matches, beginning at [...]

Randy Orton Thanks Fans Ahead Upcoming WWE Pay-Per-View Record

This Sunday, Randy Orton will break the record for most WWE/WWF pay-per-view appearances at the Survivor Series event when he teams with Matt Riddle to go up against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The U[...] Nov 20 - This Sunday, Randy Orton will break the record for most WWE/WWF pay-per-view appearances at the Survivor Series event when he teams with Matt Riddle to go up against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The U[...]

The Butcher Reportedly Suffers Injury During AEW Dynamite

According to a report on Wrestling Observer Live, The Butcher is out of action. Butcher reportedly tore his bicep during a match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, in which he and his tag-team partne[...] Nov 20 - According to a report on Wrestling Observer Live, The Butcher is out of action. Butcher reportedly tore his bicep during a match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, in which he and his tag-team partne[...]

AEW Announce Winter Is Coming 2021

On tonight's AEW Rampage, AEW announced that the December 15th episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of the Winter is Coming title. It’s just been made official by #AEW GM @TonyKhan: #W[...] Nov 19 - On tonight's AEW Rampage, AEW announced that the December 15th episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of the Winter is Coming title. It’s just been made official by #AEW GM @TonyKhan: #W[...]

AEW Rampage Results (November 19th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! Our first AEW Rampage since Hangman Adam Page was crowned at AEW Full Gear last Saturday and we have some intriguing matches to look forward to. With Taz, Excali[...] Nov 19 - It's Friday, you know what that means! Our first AEW Rampage since Hangman Adam Page was crowned at AEW Full Gear last Saturday and we have some intriguing matches to look forward to. With Taz, Excali[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - 11/19/21

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (November 19, 2021): XL Center - Hartford, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on SmackDown... We open w[...] Nov 19 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (November 19, 2021): XL Center - Hartford, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on SmackDown... We open w[...]

25-Man Battle Royal Announced For WWE Survivor Series 2021 Pay-Per-View

Sami Zayn lost his place on Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, but he will still be competing at the big event. During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE Official Sonya Deville told Zayn that he&[...] Nov 19 - Sami Zayn lost his place on Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, but he will still be competing at the big event. During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE Official Sonya Deville told Zayn that he&[...]

Sheamus Earns the Final Team SmackDown Spot for WWE Survivor Series

Sheamus is the final member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. During tonight's SmackDown on FOX, Sheamus defeated Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Ricochet in a Fatal 4 Way to earn the final spot on [...] Nov 19 - Sheamus is the final member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. During tonight's SmackDown on FOX, Sheamus defeated Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Ricochet in a Fatal 4 Way to earn the final spot on [...]

Rey Mysterio To Appear In Cartoon Network Series

Cartoon Network issued a press release earlier today, announcing that WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will be guest starring on “Victor and Valentino” on November 27, 2021. Check out the full [...] Nov 19 - Cartoon Network issued a press release earlier today, announcing that WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will be guest starring on “Victor and Valentino” on November 27, 2021. Check out the full [...]

Fatal 4-Way Match With Survivor Series Implications Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. A fatal 4-way will take place to determine who will be the last member of Team SmackDown for the men’s traditional[...] Nov 19 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. A fatal 4-way will take place to determine who will be the last member of Team SmackDown for the men’s traditional[...]

Paul Heyman Says AEW Is 'Viable' As Number Two To WWE

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he was asked his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling and how viable they are as the number two promotion to WWE. Here is what Heym[...] Nov 19 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he was asked his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling and how viable they are as the number two promotion to WWE. Here is what Heym[...]

First Match Post-WWE Match Announced For Karrion Kross

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has reverted to his former ring name Killer Kross now he is no longer with the company. Kross has been announced for the WrestlePro event on February 5, 2022. Below[...] Nov 19 - Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has reverted to his former ring name Killer Kross now he is no longer with the company. Kross has been announced for the WrestlePro event on February 5, 2022. Below[...]

Update On Why Drake Maverick Was Released From WWE

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Drake Maverick was originally set to be released from WWE a few weeks ago but plans changed and he was spared. It was reported at the time tha[...] Nov 19 - A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Drake Maverick was originally set to be released from WWE a few weeks ago but plans changed and he was spared. It was reported at the time tha[...]

Ho Ho Lun Is Coming To MLW Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced Chinese wrestling star Ho Ho Lun will make his MLW debut at Blood & Thunder in Dallas, Texas. Lun may be best known to international audiences for his appeara[...] Nov 19 - Major League Wrestling has announced Chinese wrestling star Ho Ho Lun will make his MLW debut at Blood & Thunder in Dallas, Texas. Lun may be best known to international audiences for his appeara[...]