WWE Files Trademark Application for 205 Live Superstar
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2021
A report from Fightful reveals WWE has filed a trademark for the 'Edris Enofe' ring name on November 16 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).
Enofe debuted on the November 19, 2021 episode of 205 Live.
Here is the filing:
Mark For: EDRIS ENOFÉ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
