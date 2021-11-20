Big E Says He Would Love To Wrestle The Rock, Lobbing To Face Goldberg

Big E recently took part in an interview with Newsday’s Alfonso Castillo to promote Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series where he will take on Roman Reigns.

He was asked during the interview about a possible match with The Rock, to which he said:

"I would love that. If the opportunity comes along, of course, I’m snatching it up. I don’t know if I’d lobby for it. The one that I’ve been lobbying for is the Goldberg match because he was my idol as a kid. But, you don’t get any better than the Rock. As far as I know, he’s still the biggest box office draw in Hollywood, and he’s from WWE. That, in and of itself, is incredible. What he did in this company — just being absurdly charismatic and entertaining — he is the blueprint. He broke the mold. You know, when people ask me about my proudest career accomplishment, I often will cite our promo segment with the Rock. It wasn’t even a match. We just had a promo segment with the Rock a few years ago. Going out there and taking a Rock Bottom, was pretty wild, pretty cool. So I would absolutely love that match, for sure."