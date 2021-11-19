WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Results (November 19th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Nov 19, 2021

It's Friday, you know what that means! Our first AEW Rampage since Hangman Adam Page was crowned at AEW Full Gear last Saturday and we have some intriguing matches to look forward to. With Taz, Excalibur, Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Darby Allin w/ Sting defeated Billy Gunn w/ Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn via Pinfall (8:41)

We start off with this strange match up that I'm secretly quite looking forward to. Billy uses his strength to back Darby into a corner and up on top of it before backing off. Darby tries to lock up again and Billy comfortably swings him round and throws him before taunting him. Billy offers a test of strength and Darby slaps him and hits a dropkick. Billy is unmoved though and tosses Darby 10 feet in the air with a Back Body Drop. Billy moves outside the ring with Darby and throws him around some more but then he has a stare down with Sting. He returns to the ring and continues to work over Darby's injured ribs and drags him back out of the ring before Darby goes for a Tope Suicida and Billy Gunn just steps out of the way and Darby flies into the barricade as we go to break. Billy continues the beatdown throughout the commercial and when we return as Darby looks like a ragdoll. Billy tries for a Superplex but Darby fights him off by biting him and then takes out Colten and Austin with the coffin drop but when he returns to the ring, Billy just tosses Darby into the ring post. Darby suddenly fires up as he dodges a Billy Gunn splash in the corner and Darby hits the Stunner and Code Red and then needs two coffin drops but he gets the pinfall victory.

After the bell, Colten & Austin attack Sting and Darby but Sting fights back until he gets blindsided by Billy who has recovered and the Gunn Club stand tall.

QT Marshall Interview

QT Marshall offers CM Punk a match in Chicago. What an idiot. Watching him go to sleep will be beautiful.

Men of the Year Promo

We get a repeat of the Inner Circle promo from Dynamite before Men of the Year directly address it as Scorpio and Ethan assure us that it's not over yet. Jericho immediately responds on commentary and tells them if they want more, the Inner Circle are ready.

Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling defeated Red Velvet via Pinfall (9:52) to advance to the TBS Championship Tournament Semi Finals

This one starts off in a brawl as the bad blood between these two athletes shines through. Jade succumbs to Velvet's striking but then her power overcomes as Jade lifts Velvet up and the battle goes back and forth. Velvet thinks she's on top with a Spinning Heel Kick but Jade catches her on a Cross Body and then tosses her to the mat. Jade continues the assault until Velvet fires up and sends Jade outside with a Leg Lariat and then tries to follow up with a Tope but Velvet gets caught on the ropes and Jade clocks her with a Palm Strike and slams her onto the apron as we go to break. When we return it's still all Jade as she tosses Velvet across the ring before showing off with push ups. Velvet fires back with an elbow and a boot before she manages to hit a big bulldog before lifting Jade's head up and then slapping the taste out of her mouth but then Jade leaps out of the way of a Red Velvet spear and then hits her with a huge pump kick and then Velvet turns Jaded into a Roll Up pin for a really close two and then Velvet finally hits her spear for another two. Velvet goes for the final slice but Jade avoids it and then hits a really quick Jaded to get the win. This was their best match yet. Really good for their level of experience. The AEW women's division is really getting better week by week.

Thunder Rosa Promo

Thunder Rosa has a match with Jamie Hayter on Dynamite and the winner will face Jade Cargill. Rosa seems fired up for this. The match should be great. I think Jamie might win to continue Rosa vs Britt's story.

CM Punk Promo

CM Punk says that CM Punk in Chicago is the highest stakes and he's won big and lost big at home but assures that QT has bitten off way more than he can chew and we'll see who the turkey is.

Bryan Danielson/Hangman Adam Page Video Package

We get a recap of what happened on Dynamite and it really was a great segment. This works as a preview to Danielson vs Cabana on Dynamite too.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Adam Cole cuts off Mark Henry and berates Jungle Boy for the Conchairto to Matt but then Jungle Boy responds by telling them that they couldn't take him out when they tried first time and they can't tonight either. Christian follows up by saying that they know they can't beat him and Christian is bringing a chair. Well, looks like we've had enough talk, it's time for the main event!

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defeated Adam Cole & Bobby Fish via Submission (15:45)

We start this match off with Cole vs Jungle Boy which is what we all want to see. They lock up and they brawl back and forth with plenty of reversals which ends with a Jungle Boy Arm Drag but Cole dodges the dropkick and takes over the match. He tags out to Fish and Fish tries to continue his team's offence until Jungle Boy hits the same arm drag and this time nails the dropkick. Jungle Boy tags out to Luchasaurus who beats down Bobby and tags out to Jungle Boy to hit the Delayed Senton but Fish kicks out at one. Bobby distracts the ref and Adam Cole attacks Jungle Boy from the outside which allows Bobby to take over and isolate Jungle Boy in their corner as we go to break. Cole comes in and continues to attack Jungle Boy as he and Bobby begin to exchange quick tags. Cole hits a huge Neckbreaker when Jungle Boy tries to fight back and then allows Bobby Fish to continue the offence as the crowd get firmly behind Jungle Boy. He tries to come back again with kicks to Fish's legs but Fish's strikes pack much more power and he gets him back down.

We come back from break with Jungle Boy locked in a Sleeper but he fights out of it and hits his Comebacker Lariat to cause a double down and create separation. Both men make the crawl for the tag but Bobby makes it first and Cole halts Jungle Boy's progress but then when they exchange in the middle of the ring, Jungle Boy escapes to make the tag and in comes Luchasaurus who completely dominates Cole and Fish simultaneously but eventually they catch him with kicks but then Jungle Boy comes in with the blind tag and he and Luchasaurus get a two count on Cole with an Assisted Cutter. Fish comes in and Jungle Boy dominates him but Adam Cole catches him on the blindside with an Enzuigiri and then Cole and Fish hit a double team Brainbuster/Kick to the head for two as Fish takes out Luchasaurus on the outside. Cole goes for the Boom but Jungle Boy ducks and then they exchange Elbows and Kicks in an awesome sequence but then Cole sets up for the Panama Sunrise but Jungle Boy counters and launches Cole into a Luchasaurus Powerbomb and then Jungle Boy hits a Running Elbow. Fish breaks up the pin and drags Cole to his corner to make the tag and Fish hits multiple strikes on Jungle Boy in the Corner before he hits a Dragon Screw. He lines him up for a running knee but Jungle Boy flips him over with a suplex into the turnbuckles. The Young Bucks suddenly appear on the ramp and square off with Luchasaurus until Christian runs them and Adam Cole off with a Steel Chair and back in the ring, Fish and Jungle Boy exchange roll ups before Jungle Boy locks in the Snare Trap. Fish crawls for the ropes but Jungle Boy drags him back into the middle and then taps him out. This was awesome.

That was a really good episode of Rampage. First time in a while that I've thought all three matches were excellent. AEW seems to be on a roll right now and long may it continue. With that over and done with, I'll be off until Dark Elevation on Monday but you can catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy in the meantime. Have a great weekend everyone. Adios.

 


