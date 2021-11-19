Sheamus Earns the Final Team SmackDown Spot for WWE Survivor Series

Sheamus will join Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods and Happy Baron Corbin for Sunday’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match against Team RAW’s Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

The match saw Sheamus get the win after interference by Ridge Holland. The Celtic Warrior replaces Sami Zayn, who was removed from the team after losing to Jeff Hardy last week on SmackDown.

During tonight's SmackDown on FOX, Sheamus defeated Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Ricochet in a Fatal 4 Way to earn the final spot on the men's Team SmackDown.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (November 19, 2021): XL Center - Hartford, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on SmackDown... We open w[...] Nov 19 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (November 19, 2021): XL Center - Hartford, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on SmackDown... We open w[...]

Sami Zayn lost his place on Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, but he will still be competing at the big event. During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE Official Sonya Deville told Zayn that he&[...] Nov 19 - Sami Zayn lost his place on Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, but he will still be competing at the big event. During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE Official Sonya Deville told Zayn that he&[...]

Sheamus is the final member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. During tonight's SmackDown on FOX, Sheamus defeated Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Ricochet in a Fatal 4 Way to earn the final spot on [...] Nov 19 - Sheamus is the final member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. During tonight's SmackDown on FOX, Sheamus defeated Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Ricochet in a Fatal 4 Way to earn the final spot on [...]

Cartoon Network issued a press release earlier today, announcing that WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will be guest starring on “Victor and Valentino” on November 27, 2021. Check out the full [...] Nov 19 - Cartoon Network issued a press release earlier today, announcing that WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will be guest starring on “Victor and Valentino” on November 27, 2021. Check out the full [...]

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. A fatal 4-way will take place to determine who will be the last member of Team SmackDown for the men’s traditional[...] Nov 19 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. A fatal 4-way will take place to determine who will be the last member of Team SmackDown for the men’s traditional[...]

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he was asked his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling and how viable they are as the number two promotion to WWE. Here is what Heym[...] Nov 19 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he was asked his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling and how viable they are as the number two promotion to WWE. Here is what Heym[...]

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has reverted to his former ring name Killer Kross now he is no longer with the company. Kross has been announced for the WrestlePro event on February 5, 2022. Below[...] Nov 19 - Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has reverted to his former ring name Killer Kross now he is no longer with the company. Kross has been announced for the WrestlePro event on February 5, 2022. Below[...]

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Drake Maverick was originally set to be released from WWE a few weeks ago but plans changed and he was spared. It was reported at the time tha[...] Nov 19 - A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Drake Maverick was originally set to be released from WWE a few weeks ago but plans changed and he was spared. It was reported at the time tha[...]

Major League Wrestling has announced Chinese wrestling star Ho Ho Lun will make his MLW debut at Blood & Thunder in Dallas, Texas. Lun may be best known to international audiences for his appeara[...] Nov 19 - Major League Wrestling has announced Chinese wrestling star Ho Ho Lun will make his MLW debut at Blood & Thunder in Dallas, Texas. Lun may be best known to international audiences for his appeara[...]

During a Q&A with Bleacher Report, Darby Allin revealed his dream conditions for wrestling Bryan Danielson. "When we go to Seattle, Bryan Danielson. The fact that he has no ego with us: he can [...] Nov 19 - During a Q&A with Bleacher Report, Darby Allin revealed his dream conditions for wrestling Bryan Danielson. "When we go to Seattle, Bryan Danielson. The fact that he has no ego with us: he can [...]

During an interview with Vincent Beltran, Becky Lynch spoke about her belief that the "brand supremacy" approach to Survivor Series is outdated and how she wants to see more tangible reasons for the b[...] Nov 19 - During an interview with Vincent Beltran, Becky Lynch spoke about her belief that the "brand supremacy" approach to Survivor Series is outdated and how she wants to see more tangible reasons for the b[...]

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the return of their Wrestle House 2 reality show, scheduled for next Thursday on Thanksgiving. The Big Brother-style show focuses on how IMPACT's stars can learn to liv[...] Nov 19 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced the return of their Wrestle House 2 reality show, scheduled for next Thursday on Thanksgiving. The Big Brother-style show focuses on how IMPACT's stars can learn to liv[...]

Talk of NXT UK star WALTER possibly being called up full-time to WWE NXT in the U.S. or even RAW or SmackDown has started up again. It has been common knowledge for a while now that WALTER was not in[...] Nov 19 - Talk of NXT UK star WALTER possibly being called up full-time to WWE NXT in the U.S. or even RAW or SmackDown has started up again. It has been common knowledge for a while now that WALTER was not in[...]

Hit Row's Top Dolla has released a new rap song on Twitter about his WWE release during which he talked about waiting for his 90 non-compete clause to expire. He listed various promotions such as AEW[...] Nov 19 - Hit Row's Top Dolla has released a new rap song on Twitter about his WWE release during which he talked about waiting for his 90 non-compete clause to expire. He listed various promotions such as AEW[...]

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX is set to air live from XL Center in Hartford, CT with the go-home episode ahead of Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. The only match announced for[...] Nov 19 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX is set to air live from XL Center in Hartford, CT with the go-home episode ahead of Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. The only match announced for[...]

Tonight’s AEW Rampage returns to TNT at 10 PM ET with a taped edition of the show which was recorded a the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. AEW has announced the following matches for tonig[...] Nov 19 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage returns to TNT at 10 PM ET with a taped edition of the show which was recorded a the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. AEW has announced the following matches for tonig[...]

As reported on Thursday, WWE released a number of talent including Hit Row. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the following about Top Dolla and what led to the release of Hit[...] Nov 19 - As reported on Thursday, WWE released a number of talent including Hit Row. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the following about Top Dolla and what led to the release of Hit[...]

Fightful is reporting that WWE filed to trademark several ring names, including Mila Malani, Wendy Choo, Will Charlton, Olympe Margaux, Chip Danning, Joey Tofino and Die Familie. The applications were[...] Nov 19 - Fightful is reporting that WWE filed to trademark several ring names, including Mila Malani, Wendy Choo, Will Charlton, Olympe Margaux, Chip Danning, Joey Tofino and Die Familie. The applications were[...]

WWE’s Executive Vice President Triple H (Paul Levesque) underwent a surgical procedure back in September at Yale New Haven Hospital, Connecticut following a cardiac event. At the time WWE noted[...] Nov 19 - WWE’s Executive Vice President Triple H (Paul Levesque) underwent a surgical procedure back in September at Yale New Haven Hospital, Connecticut following a cardiac event. At the time WWE noted[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that they will hold a press conference (in Japanese) on Saturday, November 20th at 2PM JST. It's currently unknown what the press conference will be about. The p[...] Nov 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that they will hold a press conference (in Japanese) on Saturday, November 20th at 2PM JST. It's currently unknown what the press conference will be about. The p[...]

Taya Valkyrie, better known to WWE fans as NXT's Franky Monet took to Twitter tonight and blasted WWE for releasing her husband John Morrison today. Valkyrie, who was also released this month tweeted[...] Nov 18 - Taya Valkyrie, better known to WWE fans as NXT's Franky Monet took to Twitter tonight and blasted WWE for releasing her husband John Morrison today. Valkyrie, who was also released this month tweeted[...]

Drake Maverick posted a video reacting to his WWE release on Twitter tonight. WWE veteran John Cena took to Twitter to praise Drake Maverick and told his followers to watch the video. He tweeted: [...] Nov 18 - Drake Maverick posted a video reacting to his WWE release on Twitter tonight. WWE veteran John Cena took to Twitter to praise Drake Maverick and told his followers to watch the video. He tweeted: [...]

IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (11/18/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show starts off with highlights of Moose's run as champion since capturing the title,[...] Nov 18 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (11/18/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show starts off with highlights of Moose's run as champion since capturing the title,[...]

Wrestling Inc has revealed the official email that was sent out to all WWE employees today which revealed a number of releases. It was issued by John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and read: [...] Nov 18 - Wrestling Inc has revealed the official email that was sent out to all WWE employees today which revealed a number of releases. It was issued by John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and read: [...]