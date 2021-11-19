Paul Heyman Says AEW Is 'Viable' As Number Two To WWE

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he was asked his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling and how viable they are as the number two promotion to WWE.

Here is what Heyman said:

“Oh they’re viable. They are a viable entity, and God bless them for being there.”

Heyman was then asked if he is a fan of AEW, to which Heyman said it doesn't matter whether he is a fan or not because he is not the audience for the show and nobody would care for what he thinks about their product: