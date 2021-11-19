First Match Post-WWE Match Announced For Karrion Kross

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has reverted to his former ring name Killer Kross now he is no longer with the company.

Kross has been announced for the WrestlePro event on February 5, 2022. Below is the official announcement from Facebook:

KILLER KROSS VS FLIP GORDON

The show wouldn’t be “Killer Instinct” without the return of KILLER KROSS now would it?

On February 5th, Making his FIRST in ring appearance since NXT/WWE, Killer Kross will go one on one with none other than the former ROH superstar making his WrestlePro return FLIP GORDON!

This match joins the already announced..

Matt Cardona vs Dan Maff

Harley Cameron vs Scarlett Bordeaux

Tickets on sale tomorrow at noon on WrestleProOnline.com