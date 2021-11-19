Update On Why Drake Maverick Was Released From WWE

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Drake Maverick was originally set to be released from WWE a few weeks ago but plans changed and he was spared.

It was reported at the time that some of those released a few weeks ago had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and Maverick might have been spared.

Maverick had a good standing backstage but was never going to climb the ladder to the main event picture because of his size.

Following his release, John Cena praised him on Twitter, which goes some way to showing how well-liked he was among his peers.

He also prepared a release video which he posted on social media, so it is likely he was aware of his release prior to Thursday.