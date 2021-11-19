Ho Ho Lun Is Coming To MLW Blood & Thunder

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The event takes place on January 1st, 2022 at Gilley's.

Lun may be best known to international audiences for his appearance in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic.

Major League Wrestling has announced Chinese wrestling star Ho Ho Lun will make his MLW debut at Blood & Thunder in Dallas, Texas.

Rey Mysterio To Appear In Cartoon Network Series

Cartoon Network issued a press release earlier today, announcing that WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will be guest starring on “Victor and Valentino[...] Nov 19 - Cartoon Network issued a press release earlier today, announcing that WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will be guest starring on “Victor and Valentino[...]

Fatal 4-Way Match With Survivor Series Implications Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. A fatal 4-way will take place to determine who will be the last member[...] Nov 19 - WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. A fatal 4-way will take place to determine who will be the last member[...]

Paul Heyman Says AEW Is 'Viable' As Number Two To WWE

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he was asked his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling and how viable they are as t[...] Nov 19 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he was asked his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling and how viable they are as t[...]

First Match Post-WWE Match Announced For Karrion Kross

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has reverted to his former ring name Killer Kross now he is no longer with the company. Kross has been announced f[...] Nov 19 - Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has reverted to his former ring name Killer Kross now he is no longer with the company. Kross has been announced f[...]

Update On Why Drake Maverick Was Released From WWE

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Drake Maverick was originally set to be released from WWE a few weeks ago but plans changed a[...] Nov 19 - A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Drake Maverick was originally set to be released from WWE a few weeks ago but plans changed a[...]

Ho Ho Lun Is Coming To MLW Blood & Thunder

Darby Allin Wants Bryan Danielson In Seattle

During a Q&A with Bleacher Report, Darby Allin revealed his dream conditions for wrestling Bryan Danielson. "When we go to Seattle, Bryan Danie[...] Nov 19 - During a Q&A with Bleacher Report, Darby Allin revealed his dream conditions for wrestling Bryan Danielson. "When we go to Seattle, Bryan Danie[...]

Becky Lynch Calls "Brand Supremacy" Survivor Series Theme "Outdated"

During an interview with Vincent Beltran, Becky Lynch spoke about her belief that the "brand supremacy" approach to Survivor Series is outdated and ho[...] Nov 19 - During an interview with Vincent Beltran, Becky Lynch spoke about her belief that the "brand supremacy" approach to Survivor Series is outdated and ho[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Wrestle House 2

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the return of their Wrestle House 2 reality show, scheduled for next Thursday on Thanksgiving. The Big Brother-style s[...] Nov 19 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced the return of their Wrestle House 2 reality show, scheduled for next Thursday on Thanksgiving. The Big Brother-style s[...]

Update On WALTER Moving To The United States

Talk of NXT UK star WALTER possibly being called up full-time to WWE NXT in the U.S. or even RAW or SmackDown has started up again. It has been commo[...] Nov 19 - Talk of NXT UK star WALTER possibly being called up full-time to WWE NXT in the U.S. or even RAW or SmackDown has started up again. It has been commo[...]

Top Dolla Delivers New Rap Song About His WWE Release

Hit Row's Top Dolla has released a new rap song on Twitter about his WWE release during which he talked about waiting for his 90 non-compete clause to[...] Nov 19 - Hit Row's Top Dolla has released a new rap song on Twitter about his WWE release during which he talked about waiting for his 90 non-compete clause to[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FOX - Survivor Series Go-Home Show

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX is set to air live from XL Center in Hartford, CT with the go-home episode ahead of Sunday’s Survivor Serie[...] Nov 19 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX is set to air live from XL Center in Hartford, CT with the go-home episode ahead of Sunday’s Survivor Serie[...]

Here's What's On Tap For AEW Rampage On TNT Tonight

Tonight’s AEW Rampage returns to TNT at 10 PM ET with a taped edition of the show which was recorded a the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. [...] Nov 19 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage returns to TNT at 10 PM ET with a taped edition of the show which was recorded a the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. [...]

Update On Why WWE Decided To Release Hit Row

As reported on Thursday, WWE released a number of talent including Hit Row. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the following [...] Nov 19 - As reported on Thursday, WWE released a number of talent including Hit Row. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the following [...]

WWE Files For A Number Of New Ring Name Trademarks

Fightful is reporting that WWE filed to trademark several ring names, including Mila Malani, Wendy Choo, Will Charlton, Olympe Margaux, Chip Danning, [...] Nov 19 - Fightful is reporting that WWE filed to trademark several ring names, including Mila Malani, Wendy Choo, Will Charlton, Olympe Margaux, Chip Danning, [...]

Triple H Spotted With Vince and Stephanie McMahon Visiting New WWE HQ

WWE’s Executive Vice President Triple H (Paul Levesque) underwent a surgical procedure back in September at Yale New Haven Hospital, Connecticut[...] Nov 19 - WWE’s Executive Vice President Triple H (Paul Levesque) underwent a surgical procedure back in September at Yale New Haven Hospital, Connecticut[...]

NJPW Announces Press Conference For Tomorrow

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that they will hold a press conference (in Japanese) on Saturday, November 20th at 2PM JST. It's currently unkno[...] Nov 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that they will hold a press conference (in Japanese) on Saturday, November 20th at 2PM JST. It's currently unkno[...]

Franky Monet BLASTS WWE Over John Morrison's Release

Taya Valkyrie, better known to WWE fans as NXT's Franky Monet took to Twitter tonight and blasted WWE for releasing her husband John Morrison today. [...] Nov 18 - Taya Valkyrie, better known to WWE fans as NXT's Franky Monet took to Twitter tonight and blasted WWE for releasing her husband John Morrison today. [...]

John Cena Reacts To Drake Maverick's WWE Release, Calls Him A 'Gifted Performer'

Drake Maverick posted a video reacting to his WWE release on Twitter tonight. WWE veteran John Cena took to Twitter to praise Drake Maverick and told[...] Nov 18 - Drake Maverick posted a video reacting to his WWE release on Twitter tonight. WWE veteran John Cena took to Twitter to praise Drake Maverick and told[...]

IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results - 11/18/21

IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (11/18/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show starts off with highlights of [...] Nov 18 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (11/18/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show starts off with highlights of [...]

Check Out The Email Sent To WWE Superstars Concerning Releases

Wrestling Inc has revealed the official email that was sent out to all WWE employees today which revealed a number of releases. It was issued by John[...] Nov 18 - Wrestling Inc has revealed the official email that was sent out to all WWE employees today which revealed a number of releases. It was issued by John[...]

Backstage Update On Legit Animosity Between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that there is still legitimate animosity between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch following their recent backstage[...] Nov 18 - WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that there is still legitimate animosity between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch following their recent backstage[...]

WWE Releases More Main Roster Talent

WWE has made another round of main roster talent releases today Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that John Morrison, Top Dolla, Asha[...] Nov 18 - WWE has made another round of main roster talent releases today Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that John Morrison, Top Dolla, Asha[...]

Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW Matches and Segments

Fightful Select has reported the producers from this week's WWE RAW on USA Network. - Jamie Noble & Shawn Daivari produced Big E.’s promo a[...] Nov 18 - Fightful Select has reported the producers from this week's WWE RAW on USA Network. - Jamie Noble & Shawn Daivari produced Big E.’s promo a[...]