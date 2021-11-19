Darby Allin Wants Bryan Danielson In Seattle

During a Q&A with Bleacher Report, Darby Allin revealed his dream conditions for wrestling Bryan Danielson.

"When we go to Seattle, Bryan Danielson. The fact that he has no ego with us: he can wrestle on Rampage. He can wrestle on Dynamite. He can wrestle on Dark. There's no ego. He's not like the type that's 'I only wrestle on pay-per-views.' It's like, 'No, I'm going to wrestle every single weekend.' I want someone that's hungry like that to wrestle against myself. It's fun, man."

Allin also stated he wants to face MJF in a Lights Out match.

“A lights-out match. I would love to get in there because I played his game. I was beating him in his game, but it’s kind of hard to cheat in a lights-out match.”

Darby also spoke about his mentor, Sting.

"He's amazing as a mentor. He's the most humble guy. We sit there all day and just talk. As for being someone I look up to, I was too young when he was killing it at the top of his game, but the older I get the more I'm able to appreciate him."

And finally, Darby was asked about a possible split up between him and Sting.