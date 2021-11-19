Update On WALTER Moving To The United States

Talk of NXT UK star WALTER possibly being called up full-time to WWE NXT in the U.S. or even RAW or SmackDown has started up again.

It has been common knowledge for a while now that WALTER was not interested in moving to the United States on a full-time basis to work for WWE however a number of things have changed in his personal life of late that could see him move to the U.S.

WALTER and his wife reportedly split up and are going through a divorce it was also recently reported that WALTER has been dating NXT UK Superstar Jinny.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports WALTER is reportedly no longer affiliated with the wXw promotion in Europe, and no longer works in management for a logistics company and thus he is much more open to working with WWE full-time.

WALTER's last NXT UK match saw him drop the NXT UK Championship to Ilja Dragunov at Takeover 36 during WWE SummerSlam Weekend.