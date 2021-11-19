We'll update you when more matches and segments are announced.

We should also find out the final member of the men’s Team SmackDown for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

In addition, we were told last week by Ridge Holland that Sheamus will be returning to SmackDown following his recent trade in the 2021 WWE Draft, he had been out following nose surgery.

The only match announced for the event so far is Shotzi vs. Sasha Banks.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX is set to air live from XL Center in Hartford, CT with the go-home episode ahead of Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view.

Update On WALTER Moving To The United States

Talk of NXT UK star WALTER possibly being called up full-time to WWE NXT in the U.S. or even RAW or SmackDown has started up again. It has been common knowledge for a while now that WALTER was not in[...] Nov 19 - Talk of NXT UK star WALTER possibly being called up full-time to WWE NXT in the U.S. or even RAW or SmackDown has started up again. It has been common knowledge for a while now that WALTER was not in[...]

Top Dolla Delivers New Rap Song About His WWE Release

Hit Row's Top Dolla has released a new rap song on Twitter about his WWE release during which he talked about waiting for his 90 non-compete clause to expire. He listed various promotions such as AEW[...] Nov 19 - Hit Row's Top Dolla has released a new rap song on Twitter about his WWE release during which he talked about waiting for his 90 non-compete clause to expire. He listed various promotions such as AEW[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FOX - Survivor Series Go-Home Show

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX is set to air live from XL Center in Hartford, CT with the go-home episode ahead of Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. The only match announced for[...] Nov 19 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX is set to air live from XL Center in Hartford, CT with the go-home episode ahead of Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. The only match announced for[...]

Here's What's On Tap For AEW Rampage On TNT Tonight

Tonight’s AEW Rampage returns to TNT at 10 PM ET with a taped edition of the show which was recorded a the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. AEW has announced the following matches for tonig[...] Nov 19 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage returns to TNT at 10 PM ET with a taped edition of the show which was recorded a the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. AEW has announced the following matches for tonig[...]

Update On Why WWE Decided To Release Hit Row

As reported on Thursday, WWE released a number of talent including Hit Row. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the following about Top Dolla and what led to the release of Hit[...] Nov 19 - As reported on Thursday, WWE released a number of talent including Hit Row. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the following about Top Dolla and what led to the release of Hit[...]

WWE Files For A Number Of New Ring Name Trademarks

Fightful is reporting that WWE filed to trademark several ring names, including Mila Malani, Wendy Choo, Will Charlton, Olympe Margaux, Chip Danning, Joey Tofino and Die Familie. The applications were[...] Nov 19 - Fightful is reporting that WWE filed to trademark several ring names, including Mila Malani, Wendy Choo, Will Charlton, Olympe Margaux, Chip Danning, Joey Tofino and Die Familie. The applications were[...]

Triple H Spotted With Vince and Stephanie McMahon Visiting New WWE HQ

WWE’s Executive Vice President Triple H (Paul Levesque) underwent a surgical procedure back in September at Yale New Haven Hospital, Connecticut following a cardiac event. At the time WWE noted[...] Nov 19 - WWE’s Executive Vice President Triple H (Paul Levesque) underwent a surgical procedure back in September at Yale New Haven Hospital, Connecticut following a cardiac event. At the time WWE noted[...]

NJPW Announces Press Conference For Tomorrow

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that they will hold a press conference (in Japanese) on Saturday, November 20th at 2PM JST. It's currently unknown what the press conference will be about. The p[...] Nov 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that they will hold a press conference (in Japanese) on Saturday, November 20th at 2PM JST. It's currently unknown what the press conference will be about. The p[...]

Franky Monet BLASTS WWE Over John Morrison's Release

Taya Valkyrie, better known to WWE fans as NXT's Franky Monet took to Twitter tonight and blasted WWE for releasing her husband John Morrison today. Valkyrie, who was also released this month tweeted[...] Nov 18 - Taya Valkyrie, better known to WWE fans as NXT's Franky Monet took to Twitter tonight and blasted WWE for releasing her husband John Morrison today. Valkyrie, who was also released this month tweeted[...]

John Cena Reacts To Drake Maverick's WWE Release, Calls Him A 'Gifted Performer'

Drake Maverick posted a video reacting to his WWE release on Twitter tonight. WWE veteran John Cena took to Twitter to praise Drake Maverick and told his followers to watch the video. He tweeted: [...] Nov 18 - Drake Maverick posted a video reacting to his WWE release on Twitter tonight. WWE veteran John Cena took to Twitter to praise Drake Maverick and told his followers to watch the video. He tweeted: [...]

IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results - 11/18/21

IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (11/18/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show starts off with highlights of Moose's run as champion since capturing the title,[...] Nov 18 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (11/18/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show starts off with highlights of Moose's run as champion since capturing the title,[...]

Check Out The Email Sent To WWE Superstars Concerning Releases

Wrestling Inc has revealed the official email that was sent out to all WWE employees today which revealed a number of releases. It was issued by John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and read: [...] Nov 18 - Wrestling Inc has revealed the official email that was sent out to all WWE employees today which revealed a number of releases. It was issued by John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and read: [...]

Backstage Update On Legit Animosity Between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that there is still legitimate animosity between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch following their recent backstage incident. There is reportedly a "feeling of disd[...] Nov 18 - WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that there is still legitimate animosity between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch following their recent backstage incident. There is reportedly a "feeling of disd[...]

WWE Releases More Main Roster Talent

WWE has made another round of main roster talent releases today Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake [...] Nov 18 - WWE has made another round of main roster talent releases today Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake [...]

Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW Matches and Segments

Fightful Select has reported the producers from this week's WWE RAW on USA Network. - Jamie Noble & Shawn Daivari produced Big E.’s promo and related matches. - Pat Buck & Molly Holly [...] Nov 18 - Fightful Select has reported the producers from this week's WWE RAW on USA Network. - Jamie Noble & Shawn Daivari produced Big E.’s promo and related matches. - Pat Buck & Molly Holly [...]

WWE NXT UK Championship Match Set For Two Weeks Time

During today’s episode of WWE NXT UK an NXT UK Championship match featuring Ilja Dragunov defending his title against Rampage Brown has been announced for the December 2 edition of the show. It[...] Nov 18 - During today’s episode of WWE NXT UK an NXT UK Championship match featuring Ilja Dragunov defending his title against Rampage Brown has been announced for the December 2 edition of the show. It[...]

The Undertaker Announced For WWE Survivor Series Preview Show

The Undertaker will be appearing on a special edition of WWE’s The Bump this Sunday before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The episode will preview the Survivor Series event and fans can subm[...] Nov 18 - The Undertaker will be appearing on a special edition of WWE’s The Bump this Sunday before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The episode will preview the Survivor Series event and fans can subm[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases For Full Gear Fallout Episode

Wednesday's October 17 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 984,000 viewers, which is up from last week's 913,000 viewers. The episode featured all the fall out from this past Sunday's Full[...] Nov 18 - Wednesday's October 17 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 984,000 viewers, which is up from last week's 913,000 viewers. The episode featured all the fall out from this past Sunday's Full[...]

Ric Flair Claims WWE Is Erasing His Legacy

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was released by WWE back in August after requesting to be let go from his contract and since his release now feels WWE are trying to erase his legacy. Back in Septem[...] Nov 18 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was released by WWE back in August after requesting to be let go from his contract and since his release now feels WWE are trying to erase his legacy. Back in Septem[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Dealing With 'Really Bad' Health Issues

During the first episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast, Ric Flair was very complimentary of his good friend Hulk Hogan and revealed they still keep in contact regularly, every [...] Nov 18 - During the first episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast, Ric Flair was very complimentary of his good friend Hulk Hogan and revealed they still keep in contact regularly, every [...]

UPDATED: WWE Has Reportedly Shut Down Office In Mexico City

WWE has reported shut down their offices in Mexico City, according to periodicocorreo.com.mx. Back in September, the company closed down offices in Japan. At one stage the company had plans to have o[...] Nov 18 - WWE has reported shut down their offices in Mexico City, according to periodicocorreo.com.mx. Back in September, the company closed down offices in Japan. At one stage the company had plans to have o[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Hypes Moose As "Best Former NFL Player Of The Modern Era To Become World Champion Of A Pro Wrestling Company"

IMPACT Wrestling has sent out a press release hyping their new IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Moose, stating he's the greatest former NFL player to become a world champion in professional wrestling[...] Nov 18 - IMPACT Wrestling has sent out a press release hyping their new IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Moose, stating he's the greatest former NFL player to become a world champion in professional wrestling[...]

Big E Would Like WWE and AEW To Crossover

During an interview with Robbie Fox, WWE Champion Big E discussed the "forbidden door" possibly opening between WWE and AEW… “I have friends over there. I have people who I think are inc[...] Nov 18 - During an interview with Robbie Fox, WWE Champion Big E discussed the "forbidden door" possibly opening between WWE and AEW… “I have friends over there. I have people who I think are inc[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls First Day Working For WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. launched a new podcast called Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about his first day in WWE. It's a long story, but very insightful. “It was Orlando, FL and it was Ric [...] Nov 18 - Freddie Prinze Jr. launched a new podcast called Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about his first day in WWE. It's a long story, but very insightful. “It was Orlando, FL and it was Ric [...]