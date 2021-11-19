Update On Why WWE Decided To Release Hit Row

As reported on Thursday, WWE released a number of talent including Hit Row.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the following about Top Dolla and what led to the release of Hit Row:

"While he came across well on television, he rubbed a ton of people the wrong way in NXT and was getting the same reputation on the main roster."

Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon saw Top Dolla as the star of the group, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante Thee Adonis were likely "caught in the crossfire" when the decision to release him was made.