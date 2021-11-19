WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Files For A Number Of New Ring Name Trademarks
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2021
Fightful is reporting that WWE filed to trademark several ring names, including Mila Malani, Wendy Choo, Will Charlton, Olympe Margaux, Chip Danning, Joey Tofino and Die Familie. The applications were made on November 15, 2021.
Wendy Choo will be the new ring name for Mei Ying, while Mila Malani will be the new ring name for Kellie Morga.
The new report goes on to note Will Charlton is the new name for NXT UK referee Will Swift, Olympe Margaux is the new name for NXT UK referee Artemis and Chip Danning is the new name for NXT UK referee Chris Sharpe.
The trademark is for: “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.“
Update On WALTER Moving To The United States Talk of NXT UK star WALTER possibly being called up full-time to WWE NXT in the U.S. or even RAW or SmackDown has started up again. It has been common knowledge for a while now that WALTER was not in[...]
Nov 19 - Talk of NXT UK star WALTER possibly being called up full-time to WWE NXT in the U.S. or even RAW or SmackDown has started up again. It has been common knowledge for a while now that WALTER was not in[...]
Nov 19 - Hit Row's Top Dolla has released a new rap song on Twitter about his WWE release during which he talked about waiting for his 90 non-compete clause to expire. He listed various promotions such as AEW[...]
Nov 19 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX is set to air live from XL Center in Hartford, CT with the go-home episode ahead of Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. The only match announced for[...]
Nov 19 - Tonight’s AEW Rampage returns to TNT at 10 PM ET with a taped edition of the show which was recorded a the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. AEW has announced the following matches for tonig[...]
Nov 19
Update On Why WWE Decided To Release Hit Row As reported on Thursday, WWE released a number of talent including Hit Row. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the following about Top Dolla and what led to the release of Hit[...]
Nov 19 - As reported on Thursday, WWE released a number of talent including Hit Row. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the following about Top Dolla and what led to the release of Hit[...]
Nov 19
WWE Files For A Number Of New Ring Name Trademarks Fightful is reporting that WWE filed to trademark several ring names, including Mila Malani, Wendy Choo, Will Charlton, Olympe Margaux, Chip Danning, Joey Tofino and Die Familie. The applications were[...]
Nov 19 - Fightful is reporting that WWE filed to trademark several ring names, including Mila Malani, Wendy Choo, Will Charlton, Olympe Margaux, Chip Danning, Joey Tofino and Die Familie. The applications were[...]
Nov 19 - WWE’s Executive Vice President Triple H (Paul Levesque) underwent a surgical procedure back in September at Yale New Haven Hospital, Connecticut following a cardiac event. At the time WWE noted[...]
Nov 19
NJPW Announces Press Conference For Tomorrow New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that they will hold a press conference (in Japanese) on Saturday, November 20th at 2PM JST. It's currently unknown what the press conference will be about. The p[...]
Nov 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that they will hold a press conference (in Japanese) on Saturday, November 20th at 2PM JST. It's currently unknown what the press conference will be about. The p[...]
Nov 18 - Taya Valkyrie, better known to WWE fans as NXT's Franky Monet took to Twitter tonight and blasted WWE for releasing her husband John Morrison today. Valkyrie, who was also released this month tweeted[...]
Nov 18 - Drake Maverick posted a video reacting to his WWE release on Twitter tonight. WWE veteran John Cena took to Twitter to praise Drake Maverick and told his followers to watch the video. He tweeted: [...]
Nov 18
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results - 11/18/21 IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (11/18/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show starts off with highlights of Moose's run as champion since capturing the title,[...]
Nov 18 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (11/18/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show starts off with highlights of Moose's run as champion since capturing the title,[...]
Nov 18 - Wrestling Inc has revealed the official email that was sent out to all WWE employees today which revealed a number of releases. It was issued by John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and read:
[...]
Nov 18 - WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that there is still legitimate animosity between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch following their recent backstage incident. There is reportedly a "feeling of disd[...]
Nov 18
WWE Releases More Main Roster Talent WWE has made another round of main roster talent releases today Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake [...]
Nov 18 - WWE has made another round of main roster talent releases today Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake [...]
Nov 18 - During today’s episode of WWE NXT UK an NXT UK Championship match featuring Ilja Dragunov defending his title against Rampage Brown has been announced for the December 2 edition of the show. It[...]
Nov 18 - The Undertaker will be appearing on a special edition of WWE’s The Bump this Sunday before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The episode will preview the Survivor Series event and fans can subm[...]
Nov 18 - Wednesday's October 17 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 984,000 viewers, which is up from last week's 913,000 viewers. The episode featured all the fall out from this past Sunday's Full[...]
Nov 18
Ric Flair Claims WWE Is Erasing His Legacy WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was released by WWE back in August after requesting to be let go from his contract and since his release now feels WWE are trying to erase his legacy. Back in Septem[...]
Nov 18 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was released by WWE back in August after requesting to be let go from his contract and since his release now feels WWE are trying to erase his legacy. Back in Septem[...]
Nov 18 - During the first episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast, Ric Flair was very complimentary of his good friend Hulk Hogan and revealed they still keep in contact regularly, every [...]
Nov 18 - WWE has reported shut down their offices in Mexico City, according to periodicocorreo.com.mx. Back in September, the company closed down offices in Japan. At one stage the company had plans to have o[...]
Nov 18 - IMPACT Wrestling has sent out a press release hyping their new IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Moose, stating he's the greatest former NFL player to become a world champion in professional wrestling[...]
Nov 18
Big E Would Like WWE and AEW To Crossover During an interview with Robbie Fox, WWE Champion Big E discussed the "forbidden door" possibly opening between WWE and AEW… “I have friends over there. I have people who I think are inc[...]
Nov 18 - During an interview with Robbie Fox, WWE Champion Big E discussed the "forbidden door" possibly opening between WWE and AEW… “I have friends over there. I have people who I think are inc[...]
Nov 18 - Freddie Prinze Jr. launched a new podcast called Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about his first day in WWE. It's a long story, but very insightful. “It was Orlando, FL and it was Ric [...]
Nov 18 - Jim Johnston was recently interviewed by the RRBG podcast, where he opened up about having originally written the D-Generation X theme song as a solo entrance theme for Shawn Michaels. “A lot[...]