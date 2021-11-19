Triple H Spotted With Vince and Stephanie McMahon Visiting New WWE HQ

WWE’s Executive Vice President Triple H (Paul Levesque) underwent a surgical procedure back in September at Yale New Haven Hospital, Connecticut following a cardiac event.

At the time WWE noted in a statement that "The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

Since then Triple H is believed to be recovering and little about his status has been known.

Today on social media a video surfaced of Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and several other key executives at the construction site of WWE’s new global headquarters which was recently reported as due to be finished by the fall of 2022.