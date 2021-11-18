Franky Monet BLASTS WWE Over John Morrison's Release

Taya Valkyrie, better known to WWE fans as NXT's Franky Monet took to Twitter tonight and blasted WWE for releasing her husband John Morrison today.

Valkyrie, who was also released this month tweeted, "Yooooo FUCKKKKK them" and told her followers to stop supporting WWE.

"Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans"

She followed up, "We always have each other, and that’s all that matters. I love you @TheRealMorrison"

