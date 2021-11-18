IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results - 11/18/21

IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (11/18/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

This week's show starts off with highlights of Moose's run as champion since capturing the title, as well as his evolving relationship with W. Morrissey, Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona from last week's show.

From there, the usual "We Own The Night" video opening and then we shoot inside the venue where the camera pans the live crowd in attendance while the commentary duo of Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown welcome us to the "go-home" show for this Sunday night's IMPACT Turning Point 2021 special event.

Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of Steve Maclin's theme and he heads to the ring. Then Laredo Kid's theme music and out comes the masked fan-favorite star for tonight's opening contest.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Early on we see some back-and-forth action, with Kid firing up in spots for big high-risk offense. Eventually, Maclin settles into the offensive lead and goes on to dominate the action for the next few minutes.

Kid fires up for a comeback, but it ends up being short-lived, as Maclin hits his finisher to lay out the masked veteran. He then goes for the cover and scores the pin fall victory.

With the win, Maclin is now added to the Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid match, which will now be a triple-threat match, at the upcoming Turning Point show this weekend.

Winner: Steve Maclin

Rich Swann Challenges Brian Myers At Turning Point

The commentary duo runs down some of the action scheduled for Turning Point, as well as matches still advertised for tonight's go-home show, and then we shoot to highlights of Brian Myers savagely attacking Sam Beale in the Before The IMPACT match leading into tonight's show.

We return live and we see Rich Swann and Willie Mack backstage reacting to the Myers-Beale post-match attack during tonight's pre-show. This leads to Swann calling out Myers for a match at this coming weekend's Turning Point show. After this segment wraps up, we head to a commercial break.

Trey Miguel Addresses X-Division Title Opponents At Turning Point

As we settle back in from the break, we see Trey Miguel standing in front of the camera behind-the-scenes at the IMPACT Zone with his X-Division Championship draped over his shoulder.

He goes on to address the addition of Steve Maclin to his scheduled defense of the X-Division title against Laredo Kid at Turning Point. He verbally dresses down Maclin and then vows to retain his title this weekend.

Chris Sabin Confronts Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Now we shoot to a different part of the backstage area where we see Ace Austin and Madman Fulton talking amongst themselves when up walks Chris Sabin. He goes on to issue a challenge to Austin for a match at Turning Point.

Austin ends up accepting and then tries sucker-punching him, only to get beat down and locked in a closet. Sabin also fought off Fulton before walking away from the scene unscathed.

Undead Bridesmaids vs. The IInspiration

We head back inside the IMPACT Zone and out comes the Undead Bridesmaids for their scheduled tag-team showdown against IMPACT Knockouts Tag-Team Champions -- The IInspiration.

The dark duo settles in the ring and their music dies down. Now the theme for the tag champs hits and out comes The IInspiration duo of Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee ready for action.

Now the bell sounds and our second match of the evening here on the Turning Point 2021 "go-home" edition of IMPACT On AXS TV is officially off-and-running.

Early on we see The IInspiration start off well, utilizing quick tags and keeping a fresh lady on Kimber Lee at all times in the ring. They cut off the ring and keep her isolated in their neck of the woods.

As the Undead Bridesmaids finally start to show signs of life and begin fighting back into competitive form, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in this one continues.

When we return from the break, we see the Undead Bridesmaids still in control of the offense, however not for long, as McKay and Lee shift things back into their favor and ultimately finish them off for the victory.

Once the match wraps up, the lights in the venue go out and when they come back on, they are accompanied by the familiar sounds of the Decay theme song. Out comes the Decay members and they join the Undead Bridesmaids in the ring, effectively freaking the hell out of the Knockouts Tag-Team Champions to end the post-match segment.

Winners: The IInspiration

Gia Miller Talks To Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona, W. Morrissey Interrupts

We shoot backstage to Gia Miller, who is standing by with Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona. Green brings up her shot at the new IMPACT Digital Media Championship and then Cardona cuts a promo about being ready for what he feels is a deserved shot at the IMPACT Championship.

Up walks W. Morrissey who takes exception to Cardona talking as if he deserves a title opportunity. They talk trash and then vow that they will cross paths again this weekend at Turning Point. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Moose Attacks Eddie Edwards Backstage, Edwards Beats Him Down In The Ring

Now we're back from the break and we see Gia Miller standing by backstage with Eddie Edwards. She asks him how he feels about his big opportunity at the IMPACT World Championship in just two days at the upcoming Turning Point special event this weekend.

Edwards says it feels great, but he doesn't get to say much more than that before the IMPACT World Champion himself, Moose, blindsides him with a sneak attack. He beats him down throughout the hallways and straight out of the entrance tunnel at the top of the ramp inside the arena.

We see Edwards start to slug back-and-forth with Moose, although the champ ends up taking over and turning this into a one-sided beatdown as the two settle in at the ringside area. He smashes Edwards into the steel ring post and then beats him down with a steel chair.

Edwards avoids an additional chair shot and then he gets his hands on the steel seat himself. He proceeds to bash the hell out of Moose with it, taking the fight into the ring. He hoists Moose up and hits his finisher on him. Striker says on commentary that if Edwards can do this at Turning Point, we very well could have ourselves a new IMPACT World Champion by the end of this week. Edwards hits a running knee to the face of a grounded Moose and then heads outside the ring to grab a ladder.

He re-enters the ring with the ladder and another steel chair, as the fans start to come alive. He bashes Moose with the chair and then sets up the ladder. The fans start chanting "ECW! ECW!" for some reason and then Edwards begins ascending the ladder. He has Moose laid out on a table set up outside of the ring and just as he reaches the top of the ladder, Moose springs to life and rolls off the table. He heads up the entrance ramp looking somewhat fearful of his challenger coming into this weekend's Turning Point show.

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards At Turning Point Now A "Full Metal Mayhem" Match

Cameras follow Moose through to the backstage area. While holding his nose immediately after coming up short in his attempted sneak attack of Edwards, the IMPACT World Champion talks trash about Edwards and says if he thinks he was violent before, he hasn't seen anything compared to what is going to happen this weekend when they meet inside the squared circle at Turning Point.

Up walks Scott D'Amore as Moose is in mid-sentence, cutting him off and informing him that because he just can't seem to help himself when it comes to the use of foreign objects and unfair attacks, he is going to make the IMPACT World Championship showdown between himself and Eddie Edwards at Turning Point a Full Metal Mayhem match. He tells him to enjoy all the weapons he wants this weekend and walks off as we head to another commercial break.

Mercedes Martinez Vows To Capture Knockouts Championship

We shoot backstage to top-ranked IMPACT Knockouts contender Mercedes Martinez. She talks directly into the camera about her upcoming title opportunity.

Martinez goes on to bring up her shot at the Knockouts Championship against reigning title-holder Mickie James at the IMPACT Turning Point special event coming up this weekend. She essentially vows to win the title from the singer of "Hardcore Country" this weekend.

Hikuleo vs. Doc Gallows

Now we head back inside the venue where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of the Bullet Club. Out comes Hikuleo ready for our next match of the evening. He settles into the ring with a couple of fellow Bullet Club members by his side.

From there, we hear the equally familiar sounds of the theme of The Good Brothers. The IMPACT Tag-Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson then make their way down to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one-on-one battle between big men, as Gallows and Hikuleo are ready for singles action. Straight out of the gate we see these two big boys getting after it, as the action quickly makes its' way out of the ring.

Once on the floor, we see Gallows pull ahead into the offensive lead, as he manhandles the Bullet Club big man at ringside. The action resumes inside the ring and we see Hikuleo start to shift the offensive momentum into his favor. Gallows tries fighting back into competitive form but Hikuleo ends up cutting it short and resuming his control of the offense.

This leads to a prolonged one-sided beatdown, with Hikuleo controlling the match for the next several minutes. Eventually, Gallows fights back and after hitting a big move it looks like he's gonna go from being beat down for a lengthy period of time to pulling off the victory out of nowhere. Instead, Gallows hangs on as Hikuleo tries to fight back, and he ultimately hits him with a big sit-down powerbomb into a pin for the victory.

Winner: Doc Gallows

Gia Miller's Exclusive Sit-Down Interview With Deonna Purrazzo

Now we shoot backstage to our advertised sit-down interview segment with Gia Miller talking to Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt. Miller starts with the most simple but most obvious question -- where has Purrazzo been as of late?

Purrazzo no-sells the question, giving a one-word answer. This continues for the rest of Miller's line of questioning, as she tries to give the fans a glimpse into her mindset following her IMPACT Knockouts Championship loss to Mickie James.

"The Virtuosa" finally gives one long-winded response when she brings up the fact that she is a former two-time Knockouts Champion. She points out that this means she has lost the title twice.

She says she doesn't want to answer boring questions about how she's been doing since losing the title and points out that she is still "The Virtuosa" and vows to regain the title once again. She gets up and then she and Rehwoldt walk off to end the interview segment.

"The Walking Weapon" Is Ready For Tonight's Big Main Event

Now we shoot backstage and we see former X-Division Champion "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander stretching and warming up behind-the-scenes in preparation for his highly-anticipated showdown against Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki in the main event of tonight's show. After that, we head to another commercial break.

Scott D'Amore Approaches FinJuice With An Inspirational Message

When we return from the break, we see FinJuice -- David Finlay and Juice Robinson -- talking about coming up short in their attempt to capture the IMPACT Tag-Team Championships due to being not fully focused on both teams they were competing against.

They say this is nothing new to them, noting they have to start at the very bottom again. They claim to have done this before in NJPW. Up walks Scott D'Amore, who quotes Rocky Balboa about the true test of a competitor not being how many times you get knocked down, but how many times you get back up afterwards and keep moving forward. He goes on to announce a match for them.

Violent By Design With Message Ahead Of Turning Point

From there, we shoot to a pre-produced video package featuring Violent By Design's Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner. They stare into the camera as VBD leader Young directs a message to Rhino and Heath ahead of the upcoming Turning Point special event this weekend.

Fallah Bahh, Hernandez & Johnny Swinger vs. Black Taurus, Crazzy Steve & The Demon

Now we head back inside the arena where the trio of Fallah Bahh, Hernandez and Johnny Swinger make their way down to the ring for a scheduled six-man tag-team match.

They settle into the ring and their music dies down and then the familiar sounds of The Decay theme plays for the second time this evening. Out comes Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve.

They make their way down to the ring as smoke billows behind them in the entrance tunnel and ramp. Their music cuts off and then the theme for The (Kiss) Demon hits and out he comes to join the two in this upcoming six-person showdown.

We hear the bell sound and this one is now officially off-and-running. The babyface trio dominates the action early on, which gets the crowd making a ton of noise. Ultimately, this one doesn't last long, and when all is said-and-done, we see the Decay and Demon team pick up the "W."

After the match we go to a quick backstage segment where Swinger's pal talks about wanting to see him happy after all he's done for him. We then head to another commercial break.

Winners: Black Taurus, Crazzy Steve & The Demon

Jordynne Grace Responds To Chelsea Green's Turning Point Comments

We shoot backstage where Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering are standing by. Grace acknowledges the comments from Chelsea Green earlier in the show about their showdown for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship at the Turning Point special event this coming weekend.

Ellering then puts over Grace and talks about how she is going to retain the title and remain the only IMPACT Digital Media Champion in company history.

Mickie James Responds To Mercedes Martinez's Turning Point Comments

Mickie James is now shown standing by in another area backstage at the IMPACT Zone. She has the IMPACT Knockouts Championship over her shoulder as she directs her comments to the camera.

She responds to the comments made earlier in the show by her opponent at Turning Point -- Mercedes Martinez. She claims she will retain the title and prove what "Hardcore Country" is all about this weekend.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander

Now we head back inside the IMPACT Zone where the commentary duo of Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown run down the lineup for the Turning Point special event this weekend and then set the stage for our final match of the evening, as it is main event time here on the Turning Point 2021 "go-home" edition of IMPACT On AXS TV.

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of the iconic entrance theme music of Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki. The NJPW veteran makes his way down to the ring and settles inside the squared circle as the fans in the IMPACT Zone sing along with the chorus to his popular theme song before it fades down.

Suzuki is settled in the ring and awaiting his opponent now, and on that note, we hear the equally familiar sounds of the entrance music of Josh Alexander. "The Walking Weapon" heads down to the ring looking ready to handle business in our featured bout of the evening.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this intriguing singles contest. The two lock up and they get after it. We head to a mid-match commercial break a few minutes later as the action continues in the ring.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Suzuki is dominating the action now, beating Alexander down with a strike-heavy offensive attack. Eventually we see "The Walking Weapon" shift the momentum back into his favor. He connects with his C4 Spike finisher and scores the pin fall victory in what Striker and D'Lo call among the biggest wins in the career of the man they label the best wrestler in IMPACT today.

Winner: Josh Alexander

Johnny Swinger Informed Of New Wrestle House 2

We shoot backstage and see Johnny Swinger being informed about a second, new-and-improved Wrestle House. He reacts and then we fade out to the credits as this week's show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!