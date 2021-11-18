WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Check Out The Email Sent To WWE Superstars Concerning Releases

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2021

Check Out The Email Sent To WWE Superstars Concerning Releases

Wrestling Inc has revealed the official email that was sent out to all WWE employees today which revealed a number of releases.

It was issued by John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and read:

Due to budgetary cuts the following WWE talent were released today, November 18, 2021. John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

Thank you,
John Laurinaitis

Which WWE release shocked you the most today?

Click here for more on the releases.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #john laurinaitis
https://wrestlr.me/72194/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 18
Franky Monet BLASTS WWE Over John Morrison's Release
Taya Valkyrie, better known to WWE fans as NXT's Franky Monet took to Twitter tonight and blasted WWE for releasing her husband John Morrison today. Valkyrie, who was also released this month tweeted[...]
Nov 18 - Taya Valkyrie, better known to WWE fans as NXT's Franky Monet took to Twitter tonight and blasted WWE for releasing her husband John Morrison today. Valkyrie, who was also released this month tweeted[...]
Nov 18
John Cena Reacts To Drake Maverick's WWE Release, Calls Him A 'Gifted Performer'
Drake Maverick posted a video reacting to his WWE release on Twitter tonight. WWE veteran John Cena took to Twitter to praise Drake Maverick and told his followers to watch the video. He tweeted: [...]
Nov 18 - Drake Maverick posted a video reacting to his WWE release on Twitter tonight. WWE veteran John Cena took to Twitter to praise Drake Maverick and told his followers to watch the video. He tweeted: [...]
Nov 18
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results - 11/18/21
IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (11/18/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show starts off with highlights of Moose's run as champion since capturing the title,[...]
Nov 18 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (11/18/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. This week's show starts off with highlights of Moose's run as champion since capturing the title,[...]
Nov 18
Check Out The Email Sent To WWE Superstars Concerning Releases
Wrestling Inc has revealed the official email that was sent out to all WWE employees today which revealed a number of releases. It was issued by John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and read: [...]
Nov 18 - Wrestling Inc has revealed the official email that was sent out to all WWE employees today which revealed a number of releases. It was issued by John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and read: [...]
Nov 18
Backstage Update On Legit Animosity Between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that there is still legitimate animosity between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch following their recent backstage incident. There is reportedly a "feeling of disd[...]
Nov 18 - WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that there is still legitimate animosity between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch following their recent backstage incident. There is reportedly a "feeling of disd[...]
Nov 18
WWE Releases More Main Roster Talent
WWE has made another round of main roster talent releases today Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake [...]
Nov 18 - WWE has made another round of main roster talent releases today Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake [...]
Nov 18
Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW Matches and Segments
Fightful Select has reported the producers from this week's WWE RAW on USA Network. - Jamie Noble & Shawn Daivari produced Big E.’s promo and related matches. - Pat Buck & Molly Holly [...]
Nov 18 - Fightful Select has reported the producers from this week's WWE RAW on USA Network. - Jamie Noble & Shawn Daivari produced Big E.’s promo and related matches. - Pat Buck & Molly Holly [...]
Nov 18
WWE NXT UK Championship Match Set For Two Weeks Time
During today’s episode of WWE NXT UK an NXT UK Championship match featuring Ilja Dragunov defending his title against Rampage Brown has been announced for the December 2 edition of the show. It[...]
Nov 18 - During today’s episode of WWE NXT UK an NXT UK Championship match featuring Ilja Dragunov defending his title against Rampage Brown has been announced for the December 2 edition of the show. It[...]
Nov 18
The Undertaker Announced For WWE Survivor Series Preview Show
The Undertaker will be appearing on a special edition of WWE’s The Bump this Sunday before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The episode will preview the Survivor Series event and fans can subm[...]
Nov 18 - The Undertaker will be appearing on a special edition of WWE’s The Bump this Sunday before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The episode will preview the Survivor Series event and fans can subm[...]
Nov 18
AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases For Full Gear Fallout Episode
Wednesday's October 17 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 984,000 viewers, which is up from last week's 913,000 viewers.  The episode featured all the fall out from this past Sunday's Full[...]
Nov 18 - Wednesday's October 17 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 984,000 viewers, which is up from last week's 913,000 viewers.  The episode featured all the fall out from this past Sunday's Full[...]
Nov 18
Ric Flair Claims WWE Is Erasing His Legacy
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was released by WWE back in August after requesting to be let go from his contract and since his release now feels WWE are trying to erase his legacy.  Back in Septem[...]
Nov 18 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was released by WWE back in August after requesting to be let go from his contract and since his release now feels WWE are trying to erase his legacy.  Back in Septem[...]

Nov 18
WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Dealing With 'Really Bad' Health Issues
During the first episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast, Ric Flair was very complimentary of his good friend Hulk Hogan and revealed they still keep in contact regularly, every [...]
Nov 18 - During the first episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast, Ric Flair was very complimentary of his good friend Hulk Hogan and revealed they still keep in contact regularly, every [...]
Nov 18
UPDATED: WWE Has Reportedly Shut Down Office In Mexico City
WWE has reported shut down their offices in Mexico City, according to periodicocorreo.com.mx. Back in September, the company closed down offices in Japan. At one stage the company had plans to have o[...]
Nov 18 - WWE has reported shut down their offices in Mexico City, according to periodicocorreo.com.mx. Back in September, the company closed down offices in Japan. At one stage the company had plans to have o[...]
Nov 18
IMPACT Wrestling Hypes Moose As "Best Former NFL Player Of The Modern Era To Become World Champion Of A Pro Wrestling Company"
IMPACT Wrestling has sent out a press release hyping their new IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Moose, stating he's the greatest former NFL player to become a world champion in professional wrestling[...]
Nov 18 - IMPACT Wrestling has sent out a press release hyping their new IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Moose, stating he's the greatest former NFL player to become a world champion in professional wrestling[...]
Nov 18
Big E Would Like WWE and AEW To Crossover
During an interview with Robbie Fox, WWE Champion Big E discussed the "forbidden door" possibly opening between WWE and AEW… “I have friends over there. I have people who I think are inc[...]
Nov 18 - During an interview with Robbie Fox, WWE Champion Big E discussed the "forbidden door" possibly opening between WWE and AEW… “I have friends over there. I have people who I think are inc[...]
Nov 18
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls First Day Working For WWE
Freddie Prinze Jr. launched a new podcast called Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about his first day in WWE. It's a long story, but very insightful. “It was Orlando, FL and it was Ric [...]
Nov 18 - Freddie Prinze Jr. launched a new podcast called Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about his first day in WWE. It's a long story, but very insightful. “It was Orlando, FL and it was Ric [...]
Nov 18
Jim Johnston Reveals He Wrote D-Generation X Theme Song As Solo Theme Song For Shawn Michaels
Jim Johnston was recently interviewed by the RRBG podcast, where he opened up about having originally written the D-Generation X theme song as a solo entrance theme for Shawn Michaels. “A lot[...]
Nov 18 - Jim Johnston was recently interviewed by the RRBG podcast, where he opened up about having originally written the D-Generation X theme song as a solo entrance theme for Shawn Michaels. “A lot[...]
Nov 18
Jeff Cobb Turned Down A WWE Contract
Jeff Cobb was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he opened up about WWE offering him a contract that he turned down. I did get contract offers from other places but at the en[...]
Nov 18 - Jeff Cobb was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he opened up about WWE offering him a contract that he turned down. I did get contract offers from other places but at the en[...]
Nov 18
Jeff Hardy Reveals His Unique Heel Turn Concept
Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by SportBIBLE, where Hardy spoke about his unique concept for a heel turn. "I think there’s a way to kinda turn heel without turning on the fans. It’[...]
Nov 18 - Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by SportBIBLE, where Hardy spoke about his unique concept for a heel turn. "I think there’s a way to kinda turn heel without turning on the fans. It’[...]
Nov 18
Bianca Belair On Possibility Of Having On Screen Relationship With Husband Montez Ford
Bianca Belair was recently a guest on Hot 97FM’s Ebro in the Morning, where she spoke about being hesitant about doing an on-screen storyline with her real-life husband Montez Ford. “Th[...]
Nov 18 - Bianca Belair was recently a guest on Hot 97FM’s Ebro in the Morning, where she spoke about being hesitant about doing an on-screen storyline with her real-life husband Montez Ford. “Th[...]
Nov 18
SPOILERS: Results For AEW Rampage & AEW DARK Elevation
Below are the full taping results for this Friday’s AEW Rampage and also next week’s AEW DARK: Elevation (next Monday),  Thanks to F4WOnline.com. AEW Dark: Elevation  - Tony N[...]
Nov 18 - Below are the full taping results for this Friday’s AEW Rampage and also next week’s AEW DARK: Elevation (next Monday),  Thanks to F4WOnline.com. AEW Dark: Elevation  - Tony N[...]
Nov 18
Eric Bischoff On Inspiring The Mr. McMahon Character and DX
During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President discussed what he was most proud of from his time in the wrestling business. Here is what he said: “It used to bu[...]
Nov 18 - During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President discussed what he was most proud of from his time in the wrestling business. Here is what he said: “It used to bu[...]
Nov 18
Roman Reigns Addresses Rumors Of The Rock Returning To WWE
Roman Reigns recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, that he’s not heard rumors of his cousin WWE legend The Rock returning to the company for the upcoming Survivor Series. He said: &l[...]
Nov 18 - Roman Reigns recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, that he’s not heard rumors of his cousin WWE legend The Rock returning to the company for the upcoming Survivor Series. He said: &l[...]
Nov 18
Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV
IMPACT Wrestling returns with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight with the show also airing on the company's official Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches confirmed for tonight's s[...]
Nov 18 - IMPACT Wrestling returns with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight with the show also airing on the company's official Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches confirmed for tonight's s[...]
Nov 18
WATCH: WWE 2K22 GM Mode & New Controls Revealed
The WWE 2K series is set to return next year with WWE 2K22, and one of the most anticipated game modes is the return of GM Mode which has been absent from WWE games for some time now.  The mode [...]
Nov 18 - The WWE 2K series is set to return next year with WWE 2K22, and one of the most anticipated game modes is the return of GM Mode which has been absent from WWE games for some time now.  The mode [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π