Backstage Update On Legit Animosity Between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that there is still legitimate animosity between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch following their recent backstage incident.

There is reportedly a "feeling of disdain between them both", although WWE is expecting both women to be professional on Sunday for their big match.

WrestleVotes tweeted, "From what I gather there is still some legitimate animosity between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, a feeling of disdain between them both. With that said, WWE is expecting 100% professionalism Sunday in their matchup, however, I do know the finish has been greatly debated."