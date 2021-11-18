WWE NXT UK Championship Match Set For Two Weeks Time

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ric Flair Claims WWE Is Erasing His Legacy WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was released by WWE back in August after requesting to be let go from his contract and since his release now feels WWE are trying to erase his legacy. Back in Septem[...]
WWE Has Reportedly Shut Down Office In Mexico City WWE has reported shut down their offices in Mexico City, according to periodicocorreo.com.mx. Back in September, the company closed down offices in Japan. At one stage the company had plans to have o[...]
Big E Would Like WWE and AEW To Crossover During an interview with Robbie Fox, WWE Champion Big E discussed the "forbidden door" possibly opening between WWE and AEW… “I have friends over there. I have people who I think are inc[...]
Jeff Cobb Turned Down A WWE Contract Jeff Cobb was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he opened up about WWE offering him a contract that he turned down. I did get contract offers from other places but at the en[...]
Jeff Hardy Reveals His Unique Heel Turn Concept Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by SportBIBLE, where Hardy spoke about his unique concept for a heel turn. "I think there’s a way to kinda turn heel without turning on the fans. It’[...]
WATCH: WWE 2K22 GM Mode & New Controls Revealed The WWE 2K series is set to return next year with WWE 2K22, and one of the most anticipated game modes is the return of GM Mode which has been absent from WWE games for some time now. The mode [...]
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 3 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of its Best of Super Juniors tournament today from Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan The results are as follows: - Yuto Nakajima vs. Ak[...]
