AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases For Full Gear Fallout Episode

The show scored a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the previous week’s 0.34.

The episode featured The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Jay Lethal, Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose, Dante Martin & Lio Rush vs. The Acclaimed, Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno, and Adam Page’s celebration.

The episode featured all the fall out from this past Sunday's Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view.

Wednesday's October 17 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 984,000 viewers, which is up from last week's 913,000 viewers.

The Undertaker Announced For WWE Survivor Series Preview Show

The Undertaker will be appearing on a special edition of WWE’s The Bump this Sunday before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The episode will preview the Survivor Series event and fans can subm[...] Nov 18 - The Undertaker will be appearing on a special edition of WWE’s The Bump this Sunday before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The episode will preview the Survivor Series event and fans can subm[...]

Ric Flair Claims WWE Is Erasing His Legacy

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was released by WWE back in August after requesting to be let go from his contract and since his release now feels WWE are trying to erase his legacy. Back in Septem[...] Nov 18 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was released by WWE back in August after requesting to be let go from his contract and since his release now feels WWE are trying to erase his legacy. Back in Septem[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Dealing With 'Really Bad' Health Issues

During the first episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast, Ric Flair was very complimentary of his good friend Hulk Hogan and revealed they still keep in contact regularly, every [...] Nov 18 - During the first episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast, Ric Flair was very complimentary of his good friend Hulk Hogan and revealed they still keep in contact regularly, every [...]

WWE Has Reportedly Shut Down Office In Mexico City

WWE has reported shut down their offices in Mexico City, according to periodicocorreo.com.mx. Back in September, the company closed down offices in Japan. At one stage the company had plans to have o[...] Nov 18 - WWE has reported shut down their offices in Mexico City, according to periodicocorreo.com.mx. Back in September, the company closed down offices in Japan. At one stage the company had plans to have o[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Hypes Moose As "Best Former NFL Player Of The Modern Era To Become World Champion Of A Pro Wrestling Company"

IMPACT Wrestling has sent out a press release hyping their new IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Moose, stating he's the greatest former NFL player to become a world champion in professional wrestling[...] Nov 18 - IMPACT Wrestling has sent out a press release hyping their new IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Moose, stating he's the greatest former NFL player to become a world champion in professional wrestling[...]

Big E Would Like WWE and AEW To Crossover

During an interview with Robbie Fox, WWE Champion Big E discussed the "forbidden door" possibly opening between WWE and AEW… “I have friends over there. I have people who I think are inc[...] Nov 18 - During an interview with Robbie Fox, WWE Champion Big E discussed the "forbidden door" possibly opening between WWE and AEW… “I have friends over there. I have people who I think are inc[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls First Day Working For WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. launched a new podcast called Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about his first day in WWE. It's a long story, but very insightful. “It was Orlando, FL and it was Ric [...] Nov 18 - Freddie Prinze Jr. launched a new podcast called Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about his first day in WWE. It's a long story, but very insightful. “It was Orlando, FL and it was Ric [...]

Jim Johnston Reveals He Wrote D-Generation X Theme Song As Solo Theme Song For Shawn Michaels

Jim Johnston was recently interviewed by the RRBG podcast, where he opened up about having originally written the D-Generation X theme song as a solo entrance theme for Shawn Michaels. “A lot[...] Nov 18 - Jim Johnston was recently interviewed by the RRBG podcast, where he opened up about having originally written the D-Generation X theme song as a solo entrance theme for Shawn Michaels. “A lot[...]

Jeff Cobb Turned Down A WWE Contract

Jeff Cobb was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he opened up about WWE offering him a contract that he turned down. I did get contract offers from other places but at the en[...] Nov 18 - Jeff Cobb was recently a guest on the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he opened up about WWE offering him a contract that he turned down. I did get contract offers from other places but at the en[...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals His Unique Heel Turn Concept

Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by SportBIBLE, where Hardy spoke about his unique concept for a heel turn. "I think there’s a way to kinda turn heel without turning on the fans. It’[...] Nov 18 - Jeff Hardy was recently interviewed by SportBIBLE, where Hardy spoke about his unique concept for a heel turn. "I think there’s a way to kinda turn heel without turning on the fans. It’[...]

Bianca Belair On Possibility Of Having On Screen Relationship With Husband Montez Ford

Bianca Belair was recently a guest on Hot 97FM’s Ebro in the Morning, where she spoke about being hesitant about doing an on-screen storyline with her real-life husband Montez Ford. “Th[...] Nov 18 - Bianca Belair was recently a guest on Hot 97FM’s Ebro in the Morning, where she spoke about being hesitant about doing an on-screen storyline with her real-life husband Montez Ford. “Th[...]

SPOILERS: Results For AEW Rampage & AEW DARK Elevation

Below are the full taping results for this Friday’s AEW Rampage and also next week’s AEW DARK: Elevation (next Monday), Thanks to F4WOnline.com. AEW Dark: Elevation - Tony N[...] Nov 18 - Below are the full taping results for this Friday’s AEW Rampage and also next week’s AEW DARK: Elevation (next Monday), Thanks to F4WOnline.com. AEW Dark: Elevation - Tony N[...]

Eric Bischoff On Inspiring The Mr. McMahon Character and DX

During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President discussed what he was most proud of from his time in the wrestling business. Here is what he said: “It used to bu[...] Nov 18 - During the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President discussed what he was most proud of from his time in the wrestling business. Here is what he said: “It used to bu[...]

Roman Reigns Addresses Rumors Of The Rock Returning To WWE

Roman Reigns recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, that he’s not heard rumors of his cousin WWE legend The Rock returning to the company for the upcoming Survivor Series. He said: &l[...] Nov 18 - Roman Reigns recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, that he’s not heard rumors of his cousin WWE legend The Rock returning to the company for the upcoming Survivor Series. He said: &l[...]

Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling returns with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight with the show also airing on the company's official Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches confirmed for tonight's s[...] Nov 18 - IMPACT Wrestling returns with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight with the show also airing on the company's official Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches confirmed for tonight's s[...]

WATCH: WWE 2K22 GM Mode & New Controls Revealed

The WWE 2K series is set to return next year with WWE 2K22, and one of the most anticipated game modes is the return of GM Mode which has been absent from WWE games for some time now. The mode [...] Nov 18 - The WWE 2K series is set to return next year with WWE 2K22, and one of the most anticipated game modes is the return of GM Mode which has been absent from WWE games for some time now. The mode [...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Who Will Be The Future Of WWE’s Women’s Division

Charlotte Flair was asked who she sees as the next big stars of the WWE Women’s division during an interview with BT Sport. Here is what she said: “First, I want to say, Rhea Ripley. I[...] Nov 18 - Charlotte Flair was asked who she sees as the next big stars of the WWE Women’s division during an interview with BT Sport. Here is what she said: “First, I want to say, Rhea Ripley. I[...]

Keith Lee Responds To Fan Calling Him 'Bitter' Over WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee fired back at a fan on Twitter who took a shot at him and claimed he was "bitter" over his recent WWE release. Lee posted a tweet saying goodbye to his singlet look fro[...] Nov 18 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee fired back at a fan on Twitter who took a shot at him and claimed he was "bitter" over his recent WWE release. Lee posted a tweet saying goodbye to his singlet look fro[...]

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 28 Night 3 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of its Best of Super Juniors tournament today from Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan The results are as follows: - Yuto Nakajima vs. Ak[...] Nov 18 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of its Best of Super Juniors tournament today from Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan The results are as follows: - Yuto Nakajima vs. Ak[...]

Will Ospreay on AEW's Forbidden Door: "I think it's only open for 50-year-old blokes at this rate."

Will Ospreay recently attended a virtual meet and greet, where he spoke about the current "forbidden door" philosophy that has been headed up by AEW. "I'm always open to it because it does interest[...] Nov 18 - Will Ospreay recently attended a virtual meet and greet, where he spoke about the current "forbidden door" philosophy that has been headed up by AEW. "I'm always open to it because it does interest[...]

Chris Jericho Speaks About Not Watching WWE's Product

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Sports Media, where he spoke about not watching WWE. “Not to be blasé about it but I really don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me. E[...] Nov 18 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Sports Media, where he spoke about not watching WWE. “Not to be blasé about it but I really don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me. E[...]

Angel Garza Recalls Getting Turned Down By WWE For Being "Too Young"

Following a successful career in IMPACT Wrestling and Mexico, Angel Garza made his way towards WWE. However, in an interview with Table Talk, Garza revealed how WWE told him he was "too young" back i[...] Nov 18 - Following a successful career in IMPACT Wrestling and Mexico, Angel Garza made his way towards WWE. However, in an interview with Table Talk, Garza revealed how WWE told him he was "too young" back i[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (November 17th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Happy (inter)National Cowboy Sh!t day! We have a huge AEW Dynamite tonight with all the fallout from an excellent PPV on Saturday when Hangman Adam Page was c[...] Nov 17 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! Happy (inter)National Cowboy Sh!t day! We have a huge AEW Dynamite tonight with all the fallout from an excellent PPV on Saturday when Hangman Adam Page was c[...]