Ric Flair Claims WWE Is Erasing His Legacy

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was released by WWE back in August after requesting to be let go from his contract and since his release now feels WWE are trying to erase his legacy.

Back in September, Flair was trusted into a social media storm when the ‘Plane Ride from Hell’ episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired on Vice TV and saw allegations made against Flair of sexual harassment.

WWE removed Flair from their opening montage and seldom references him since his release.

On Twitter Flair shared a photo of himself with the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and ‘Winged Eagle’ WWF World Title claiming he has asked twice for WWE to return two belts, but the company has failed to do.

He tweeted: