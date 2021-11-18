WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Dealing With 'Really Bad' Health Issues

During the first episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast, Ric Flair was very complimentary of his good friend Hulk Hogan and revealed they still keep in contact regularly, every couple of weeks in fact.

Flair also revealed that Hogan is having some bad health issues, he said "He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot."

It is unknown what health issue Hogan is dealing with but he has had multiple surgeries over the years, and according to his Daughter Brook Hogan in an interview with Hollywood Raw, he has had at least 25 in the last decade.

Today Hogan tweeted, "Don’t know what my problem is today,maby overthinking things but I really miss my friend,love you my brother HH"

WrestlingNewsSource.com wishes Hulk Hogan all the best with his health.