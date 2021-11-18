WWE Has Reportedly Shut Down Office In Mexico City

WWE has reported shut down their offices in Mexico City, according to periodicocorreo.com.mx. Back in September, the company closed down offices in Japan.

At one stage the company had plans to have offices in key locations around the world to expand NXT in different countries as they have done in the United Kingdom, however, since the COVID-19 the company has been aggressively cost-cutting in all areas of the business and international offices have taken a big hit.

